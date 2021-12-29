The Queen’s 2021 Christmas message was remarkably personal, poignant, and moving. It was the first occasion on which Her Majesty has spoken of Prince Philip since his death, and reminds us of the sadness of the first Christmas following the death of a loved one. In the days prior to Christmas, Buckingham Palace announced that a memorial service will be held for the late Duke of Edinburgh so that his many friends and charities, as well as military associations throughout the Commonwealth could celebrate his life in a way which they were unable to do at his funeral.

The Queen made several personal references to her late husband, noting that she saw the same twinkle in his eye from their first days together as at the end, in addition to regretting what would surely be the absence of his laugh at Christmas. The Queen noted that many feel a sense of loss at Christmas, and she empathized with them, in addition to all those who were unable to be together as fully as they might have wished had it not been for the new COVID-19 variant.

In this, the Queen’s own conduct, and that of the Royal Family itself, served as a beacon of leadership for the precautions taken at Windsor Castle. The Royal family is no different in that several members have been touched by COVID-19 in the past two years, including Princess Anne’s husband in recent weeks and further reducing any traditional family gathering. For the second year, the Queen found herself isolated at Windsor where she and the Duke had not been for Christmas since 1987, preferring Sandringham.

The Queen herself did not publicly attend church as she normally has done, but several members of the family led by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall did so at Windsor, while Prince William and his family were present in the chapel on the Sandringham estate. It is destabilizing for many not to see the Royals going about their traditional rituals, and there is disappointment in not being able to see the younger members of the family in their Christmas best. But precautions must be taken with a 95-year-old Sovereign, along with other members of the family.

While the focus of the message for most will have been the personal reminisces about Prince Philip, the message was also remarkable for the use of the phrase “passing the baton” and focusing on the next heirs. There was a supportive reference about the Prince of Wales and Prince William’s taking up of environmental causes and supporting them in their roles as the next in line to the throne. The Queen also referred by name to Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reminding the public once again that these two couples are the future of the monarchy. The Duchess of Cambridge had a particular success in a Carol Service, which she hosted at Westminster Abbey to celebrate those who have supported their communities during the pandemic, surprising the audience with a performance along with Tom Walker. She played the piano to accompany the song “For Those Who Can’t be Here.”

The Queen also mentioned the addition of four great-grandchildren in this year's speech as a happy moment in what has otherwise been a challenging time. The Queen invariably uses her Christmas message to remind listeners of the essential Christian message in Christmas. And she did so once again referring to the many activities which can go on even in these troubling times, as well as the happiness we see at Christmas in renewal and as seen through the eyes of children.

There can be a little doubt that 2021 was one of the most difficult and challenging years in the Queen’s very lengthy reign, in addition to her personal loss. The death of her husband, who has been an equal partner in many ways, both seen and unseen, and his absence is keenly missed. For many the leadership he provided the family is now clearer perhaps through the difficulties members of the family have faded. Philip often played a key role in drafting the Queen’s Christmas message, which is a personal one rather than on the advice of the government, and he felt strongly that it should have a religious focus.

2020 and 2021 have been challenging years for the 95-year-old Queen in responding to the challenges created by the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their statements in the media, and in their interview with Oprah. This has been compounded by the ongoing difficulties faced by her son, Prince Andrew, because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and various legal cases in which he is now implicated. On the one hand, the spectre of two of the younger and more promising members of the Royal Family leaving because of their dissatisfaction with their place in the Royal Family while another member is no longer able to appear as a working Royal because of his personal conduct, has created a very unwelcome aura around the last years in this otherwise successful reign. The two Princes will continue to cause troubles in 2022, given the court proceedings and an upcoming book by Prince Harry.

The Queen’s health has been the subject of speculation and for it appears Her Majesty has aged dramatically in the past year, looking thinner and a little less sparkly. The Queen has been unable to undertake public engagements for most of 2020 and 2021 given the risk to her safety, and since October has ceased to do so on doctor’s orders for an unspecified illness. It is clear there are mobility and back issues, which also make it difficult for her to travel around as she clearly wishes to do. There is an increasing feeling that with the apparent decline in the Queen’s health and with the difficulties in the Royal Family, it is a lot to ask someone of her age to perform the role as she has done so in the past. We are less likely to see the Queen in public as we have in the past going forward.

Focusing on the future, the Queen’s message looked ahead to the Platinum Jubilee year which begins on Feb. 6. Many in Canada will be looking forward to seeing an announcement by the government here as to what projects may be undertaken, in line with the Queen’s environmental initiatives, or in recognition of those who have provided the community with invaluable support during the pandemic. There will be anticipation for the major Jubilee celebrations June 2-5 in London and hoping that health guidance enables public participation.

Given that the message is meant to the entire Commonwealth, the Queen also noted the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, July 28-Aug. 8. As Head of the Commonwealth, the Games gives the Queen great joy when this family of nations gathers in sport and cultural celebration.

The Queen will no doubt be joining many throughout the Commonwealth in wishing a fond farewell to 2021 and all that it brought us. Members of the Royal Family will be looking forward to resuming their full schedules, supporting recovery and resilience, and recognizing the special contributions of so many in the health service in getting us through the pandemic.

But as we look to 2022, many will be sending Her Majesty their best wishes for the best of health. There is great hope that the Platinum Jubilee year may coincide with a turning point in the pandemic and that Her Majesty will be able to enjoy it fully, as people throughout the Commonwealth show their respect and appreciation for her life of dedicated service and example for 70 years.