World

    • Revellers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year's Eve ball drop

    Advertisement with 2024 sign is displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Advertisement with 2024 sign is displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
    NEW YORK -

    The confetti has been tested for airiness. The giant numerals -- 2 0 2 4 -- are in place. And the luminous ball, bedazzled in 2,688 crystal triangles, is fixed to the pole from which it make its 60-second descent at 11:59 p.m.

    With throngs of revellers set to usher in the new year under the bright lights of Times Square, officials and organizers say they are prepared to welcome the crowds and ensure their safety.

    At a security briefing on Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said there were "no specific threats" to the annual New Year's Eve bash, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the heart of midtown Manhattan on Sunday.

    The celebrity-filled event will include live performances from Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool Jm as well as televised appearances from Cardi B and others. Organizers said in-person attendance is expected to return to pre-COVID levels, even as foot traffic around Times Square remains down slightly since the pandemic.

    Amid near-daily protests in New York sparked by fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, police said they would expand the security perimeter around the party, creating a "buffer zone" that will allow them to head off potential demonstrations.

    Pro-Palestinian marches have disrupted recent events in New York, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the ceremonial lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree,

    "We will be out here with our canines, on horseback, our helicopters, our boats," Adams said. Officials will also monitor protests with drones, he said. "But as we saw last year, after having no specific threats we get a threat."

    During last year's New Year's Eve party, a machete-wielding man attacked three police officers a few blocks from Times Square.

    Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance, said there would always be security concerns, but praised the police department's measures to ensure participant safety. Backpacks, duffel bags and alcohol are banned inside the security perimeter, and all attendees must pass through police checkpoints.

    His advice for those planning to attend the countdown: "Come early."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News