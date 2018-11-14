

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- A Harlem man has been revealed as the winner of $343 million in a Powerball drawing, the biggest jackpot in New York state lottery history.

Lottery officials introduced 67-year-old Robert Bailey at a New York City news conference Wednesday.

Bailey says he has "faithfully" played numbers a family member gave him over 25 years ago.

The retired federal government employee bought his lucky ticket at a Harlem deli. The drawing was Oct. 27.

He is taking the winnings in a lump sum of over $198 million. After taxes that's roughly $125 million.

He plans to get a house for his mother, "with a little land around it."

Bailey also hopes to travel. He says Las Vegas comes to mind.