Retired government worker revealed as $343M Powerball winner
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets at a convenience store Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:01PM EST
NEW YORK -- A Harlem man has been revealed as the winner of $343 million in a Powerball drawing, the biggest jackpot in New York state lottery history.
Lottery officials introduced 67-year-old Robert Bailey at a New York City news conference Wednesday.
Bailey says he has "faithfully" played numbers a family member gave him over 25 years ago.
The retired federal government employee bought his lucky ticket at a Harlem deli. The drawing was Oct. 27.
He is taking the winnings in a lump sum of over $198 million. After taxes that's roughly $125 million.
He plans to get a house for his mother, "with a little land around it."
Bailey also hopes to travel. He says Las Vegas comes to mind.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- White House says it has 'broad discretion' on press access
- Canada 'deeply concerned' over possible return of Rohingya to Myanmar
- Retired government worker revealed as $343M Powerball winner
- Trump warnings about migrant caravan fall off after election
- Splintered migrant caravan groups arrive at U.S. border