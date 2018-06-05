

The Associated Press





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix area.

Authorities say 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones killed himself Monday when police approached his room at an extended-stay hotel in suburban Scottsdale.

Jones' ex-wife says her current husband made the connection between her divorce and the crime scenes and notified police of his suspicion Saturday night.

The slayings began last Thursday with the fatal shooting of Dr. Steven Pitt, whose testimony was cited in the couple's November 2010 divorce.

Authorities say Jones' victims included two paralegals who worked for the law office that represented the suspect's ex-wife, a marriage counsellor in an apparent case of mistaken identity and another man and woman who have not been identified.