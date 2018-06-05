Retired cop's hunch leads to suspect in string of killings in Arizona
Scottsdale Assistant Chief Rich Slavin, at the podium, briefs news reporters about the Dwight Lamon Jones investigation in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, June 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 2:27AM EDT
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix area.
Authorities say 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones killed himself Monday when police approached his room at an extended-stay hotel in suburban Scottsdale.
Jones' ex-wife says her current husband made the connection between her divorce and the crime scenes and notified police of his suspicion Saturday night.
The slayings began last Thursday with the fatal shooting of Dr. Steven Pitt, whose testimony was cited in the couple's November 2010 divorce.
Authorities say Jones' victims included two paralegals who worked for the law office that represented the suspect's ex-wife, a marriage counsellor in an apparent case of mistaken identity and another man and woman who have not been identified.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Mexican court orders new investigation into missing college students
- Few victims from Guatemala volcano eruption have been identified
- Residents in London fire wrongly told to stay inside: fire safety report
- Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes
- Mueller's team accuses Paul Manafort of witness tampering