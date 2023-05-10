Responding to a call for help, Oklahoma police officers discover a 'very upset goat'

A faint cry prompted police officers in Enid, Okla., to search for a person calling for help earlier this week, but it's not exactly what they found.

The police department says two officers were responding to a report of someone yelling for help on Monday.

"That's a person," one of the officers says in a video of the incident, as they got closer.

They started running toward the sound, only to find it was not a human calling for help, but instead, the sound was coming from a "very upset goat."

The goat's owner told the police that the cause of the animal's distress was that it was "separated from one of his friends."

The police department thanked the officers for their swift, though unnecessary, actions and noted that "all in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call."