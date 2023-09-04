Resistance group claims responsibility for drone attack on Myanmar police that reportedly killed 5
A drone attack on a police headquarters in a major border town in eastern Myanmar has killed at least five officials including a senior army officer and a district administrator, members of two emergency rescue teams and media reports said Monday.
The attack, carried out Sunday evening in two stages, is believed to be the deadliest aerial bombing targeting high-ranking security and administrative officials since armed resistance was launched more than two years ago against the military that seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The takeover was met with peaceful nationwide protests, but after security forces cracked down with lethal force, many local armed resistance groups were formed and loosely organized into what is called the People's Defense Force, or PDF. It's the armed wing of Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, which views itself as a country's legitimate administrative body.
The PDF has allied themselves with major ethnic guerrilla groups in border regions that have been carrying out armed struggle against the army for decades, seeking greater autonomy.
Federal Wings, a resistance group that conducts drone warfare in cooperation with the People's Defense Force and its allies belonging to ethnic Karen armed groups, claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack in a statement posted Monday on their Facebook page. The group also said it learned that five people, including the battalion commander, had been killed.
Lt. Col. Aung Kyaw Min, the temporary commander of a battalion based in Myawaddy township, and ΓÇïa traffic police officer died Sunday in a hospital after the attack, said two rescue workers, speaking on condition of anonymity because they feared arrest for disclosing the information.
Myawaddy District Administrator Soe Tint, his aide-de-camp Tun Tun Nyein and a clerk died on the spot when drones dropped two bombs while they were inspecting the damage caused by a drone attack about an hour earlier, they said. The district police office compound is located in downtown Myawaddy, a key trading center in southeastern Kayin state on the border with Thailand.
They added that 10 security and administrative officials were being treated in township and military hospitals in Myawaddy while four others including the head of the district police office were sent to a private hospital in Mae Sot, just across the border in Thailand, which had better medical care. One of the rescue workers said he was informed that a police officer there became the sixth fatality on Monday, but the death could not be confirmed.
The military information office, the Tatmadaw True News Information Team, said in a statement that some members of security forces and civil servants were injured after the Karen National Liberation Army and the People's Defense Force dropped two bombs from a drone. It did not acknowledge any deaths.
Drones have become crucial for the resistance forces, which are outmanned and outgunned by the military that's carried out airstrikes unimpaired. Initially, smaller drones with lighter payloads were used, but now the opposition groups are using more sophisticated systems to drop explosives precisely on military targets.
The statement by Federal Wings claiming responsibility for the attack included a warning to civil servants and their family members to leave government offices and housing and advised Myawaddy residents to stay away from the official offices and military outposts for their own safety. It said that their sole targets were armed security forces working for the military.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark resigns from cabinet position
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty
Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
What Ontario parents need to know about teacher bargaining as school starts
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark resigns from cabinet position
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
-
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about teacher bargaining as school starts
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
-
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
-
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
World
-
Zimbabwean president at his inauguration says the disputed election reveals a 'mature democracy'
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says last month's elections are a sign of the country's "mature democracy."
-
Ukraine's defense minister resigns following Zelenskyy's announcement of his replacement
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted a letter of resignation on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be replaced and named his successor.
-
A massive wildfire in northeastern Greece is gradually abating, with over 700 firefighters deployed
A massive wildfire that decimated vast tracts of forest in northeastern Greece over 17 days was gradually abating on Monday, although hundreds of firefighters were still tackling pockets that continued to burn, the fire department said.
-
Copenhagen mayor urges foreigners to stop buying marijuana at city's drug oasis following shooting
Copenhagen's mayor on Monday urged foreigners not to buy weed in the city's Christiania neighborhood where a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and four others injured two weeks ago due to gang turf wars fighting over the marijuana trade in the area.
-
Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty
Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.
-
Resistance group claims responsibility for drone attack on Myanmar police that reportedly killed 5
A drone attack on a police headquarters in a major border town in eastern Myanmar has killed at least five officials including a senior army officer and a district administrator, members of two emergency rescue teams and media reports said Monday.
Politics
-
Canada set to become strategic partner with ASEAN bloc, symbolizing trade progress
Canada's status within the Indo-Pacific region is set to get a boost as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Indonesia.
-
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
-
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Health
-
Early lab tests suggest new COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 may be less contagious and less immune-evasive than feared
Scientists around the world are fast-tracking lab experiments to try to understand the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Results just beginning to emerge are offering some reassurance, experts say.
-
Will updated COVID vaccines work against latest variant? Canadian scientists monitor global research
Federal scientists will be monitoring global research to determine the effectiveness of updated vaccines against the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.2.86, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada say.
-
People with precarious employment more likely to die early than those with secure employment: study
People who are precariously employed face a 20 per cent higher risk of premature death than those with secure employment, according to a new study by Swedish researchers.
Sci-Tech
-
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up 6-month station mission
Four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after a six-month stay at the International Space Station.
-
Green buildings, leaky pavement and trees could help cities meet net zero carbon emissions: study
Dozens of cities in Europe could reach net zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years by incorporating nature into their urban infrastructure, according to new research.
-
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $230 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles
Beyonce shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night.
-
Metallica postpones Arizona concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Metallica postponed Sunday's concert in Arizona after the band said lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island
He's most often associated with Boston, the hometown of his legendary rock band, but Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has a soft spot in his heart for the Hawaiian island of Maui. The singer, who has a home on the island, wants vacationers to return to Maui to help the island's economy -- devastated by wildfires last month -- recover.
Business
-
Back-to-office plans fall flat amid arbitrary rules, lack of communication
Many companies are now asking -- or telling -- their employees to come back to the office, but many workers, especially those who moved away or made other big changes, are reluctant, highlighting a gap in how employers and workers think about the change.
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Household debt rises to $2.34 trillion in Canada as average credit card balance jumps to $4,000: TransUnion report
A recent report from TransUnion shows a 4.2 per cent increase in Canadian household debt compared to the previous year, while the average credit card balance now stands at $4,000
Lifestyle
-
Cape Breton teen to represent Canada at World Cup of Darts in Denmark
She just turned 15-years-old in August, but come the end of September, Brooke Martell will be representing Cape Breton Island, and Canada, at the World Cup of Darts in Denmark.
-
Math anxiety develops at a young age for some students, here's how to prevent it
While math-related anxiety can start as early as kindergarten for some kids, there are strategies to make math enjoyable for all students, according to an expert.
-
U.S. students transform their drab dorm rooms into comfy living spaces
From US$300 studded headboards to custom-made cabinets to disguise your mini-fridge, students are spending big bucks to decorate their dorm rooms, adding yet another layer to the soaring costs of college.
Sports
-
France's Rugby World Cup preparations disturbed by calls to drop Chalureau in racism controversy
France's preparations for the Rugby World Cup have been disrupted by calls to remove one of its players because of a historic racism charge.
-
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive U.S. Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff is the first American teen since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals two years in a row, so the 19-year-old from Florida knows her way out of trouble on a tennis court.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend advance at U.S. Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and American partner Taylor Townsend have advanced in the women's doubles tournament at the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford -- demands that even the UAW's own president calls 'audacious' -- are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
-
Faulty trunk latches prompt recall of nearly 20,000 Kia vehicles in Canada
Kia has recalled nearly 20,000 vehicles in Canada due to issues with trunk latches. This comes after the company recalled around 320,000 cars in the U.S.
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.