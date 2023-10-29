Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, days after a mass shooting left 18 people dead
Church bells rang Sunday as Maine residents gathered to pray and support one another following a traumatic week in which a fellow Mainer gunned down 18 people in the worst mass killing in state history.
The Rev. Daniel Greenleaf began services at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston with a moment of silence. Then, he told the congregation that it was good to be able to finally pray together after days of lockdown imposed while police searched for the 40-year-old gunman Robert Card.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
The body of Card was found Friday in a trailer at a recycling centre in Lisbon Falls. Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but it was unclear when, authorities said. Card is suspected of also injuring 13 people during the shooting rampage on Wednesday night in Lewiston.
Several women wore black veils in the cavernous sanctuary, where a church official said they are raising funds to help shooting victims and others hurt by "the horrible events in our small town."
"We can see the rays of light in darkness," Greenleaf said during his sermon. He told the worshippers that it is times like this that they have "practiced" their faith for.
"We cannot fix this, but then again human beings are not machines to be fixed," Greenleaf said.
At one point during the Mass, the worshippers turned to one another at the priests' prompting and raised two fingers in a peace sign.
Standing outside the basilica after attending early Mass, Marcel Roy said the last few days have been painful but that he's hopeful the community can being the long process of healing.
"This feels good," Roy said as the church bells rang.
The 70-year-old Lewiston resident said that he knew four of the shooting victims and is praying for them as well as the shooter.
"I can't hate the guy," he said of the gunman. "He wasn't brought up as a killer."
Authorities recovered a multitude of weapons during their search for Card and believe he had legally purchased his guns, including those recovered in his car and near his body, said Jim Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He declined to provide specific details about the guns, including their make and model, and wouldn't say exactly how many were found.
Investigators are still searching for a motive for the massacre, but have increasingly been focused on Card's mental health history. State Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said Card had been hearing voices and had paranoia.
Card believed "people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play," Sauschuck said.
Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of the investigation.
On Saturday, street life began returning to Lewiston in the city of 37,000. Police missed two clear opportunities to end the lockdown sooner, after failing to find Card's body in searches of the recycling centre Thursday night and early Friday.
For many residents it was a day to reflect, mourn and, for some, take the first tentative steps toward normalcy. Some went hunting on the opening day of firearm season for deer, and one family handed out buckets of flowers in downtown. Others gathered at a makeshift memorial to the victims down the street from the bar targeted by Card.
William Brackett, whose namesake son was among those killed, visited the memorial Saturday and said he could feel pent up tension leave his body when he learned Card was dead.
"I'm telling you, if I had a bottle of champagne, I would've popped it and celebrated," he said.
Billy Brackett was shot multiple times and died on the way to the hospital, his father said. He said his son didn't let his deafness stop him from doing anything in life, including playing multiple sports.
"He was just a gentle person. He was big and rugged, and I guess maybe that's why all the little kids loved him. They swarmed to a bigger person," Brackett said. "Maybe they thought, `He'll be our protector."'
The deadliest shootings in Maine history stunned a state of 1.3 million people that has relatively little violent crime and had only 29 killings in all of 2022.
Three patients remained in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center, and a fourth was stable, hospital officials said. Another patient was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, and the rest were discharged.
A stay-at-home order in place during the massive search was lifted Friday afternoon, hours before authorities announced they had found Card's body at the Maine Recycling Corp.
The Lewiston shootings were the 36th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a database maintained by AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The database includes every mass killing since 2006 from all weapons in which four or more people, excluding the offender, were killed within a 24-hour time frame.
------
Associated Press journalists David R. Martin and Matt Rourke in Lewiston, Maine and Michael Casey in Boston contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel escalates its bombardment in the Gaza Strip
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.
South Korean families call for investigation on anniversary of deadly Halloween crush that killed 159
Bereaved relatives of victims of last year's devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary Sunday with a massive memorial service.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza; Gaza Health Ministry says 8,000 now killed
The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave. Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, days after a mass shooting left 18 people dead
Church bells rang Sunday as Maine residents gathered to pray and support one another following a traumatic week in which a fellow Mainer gunned down 18 people in the worst mass killing in state history.
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
Canada
-
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.
-
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
-
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
Five years after cannabis legalization, 64 per cent of Canadians are in support of the move: survey
It’s been five years since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, and a new survey finds that most Canadians are supportive of the move, but few agree with legalizing other drugs.
World
-
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, days after a mass shooting left 18 people dead
Church bells rang Sunday as Maine residents gathered to pray and support one another following a traumatic week in which a fellow Mainer gunned down 18 people in the worst mass killing in state history.
-
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
-
South Korean families call for investigation on anniversary of deadly Halloween crush that killed 159
Bereaved relatives of victims of last year's devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary Sunday with a massive memorial service.
-
Russia says it shot down 36 Ukrainian drones as fighting grinds on in Ukraine's east
Russian air defence shot down over 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel escalates its bombardment in the Gaza Strip
Israel is escalating its bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion against Hamas militants. The war is rapidly raising the death toll in Gaza, and the U.S. fears the fighting could spark a wider conflict in the region.
-
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
Politics
-
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
Health
-
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
-
Doctors say we need the updated COVID-19 shot. So why haven't we heard more about it?
Doctors say it's vital to get the new version of the vaccine because it offers protection against the subvariant driving a current rise in COVID-19 cases and also because most Canadians are well past the six-month mark when immunity fades after previous shots or infections.
-
Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis
Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories.
Sci-Tech
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth's core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
Entertainment
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Paris Hilton channels Britney Spears at glitzy Halloween bash
The love for a certain memoir author of the hour was palpable at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday night, as several stars paid tribute to the inimitable Britney Spears with their attention-getting getups.
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
Business
-
Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Another first for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, selling shares of the bank he's run for nearly 2 decades
Jamie Dimon will do something he has never done before in nearly two decades as the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sell shares in the company.
Lifestyle
-
'Tombstone tourists' find the beauty and joy in cemetery visits
Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value.
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
Sports
-
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.
-
Gilles, Poirier clinch gold at Skate Canada; Sakamoto finishes first in women's
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have once again claimed gold on home soil, finishing on top of the ice dance program at Skate Canada International.
-
Jenni Hermoso scores winner for Spain in 1st game since World Cup kiss scandal
Jenni Hermoso came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain against Italy on Friday in her first international game since the World Cup final, where the kiss she was subjected to by the Spanish soccer federation president caused an international uproar.
Autos
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.