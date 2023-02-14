Rescuers find more alive in Turkiye on 8th day after quake
Rescuers on Tuesday were working to reach people under the rubble in three provinces hit hard by the devastating quakes that hit Turkiye and Syria last week.
The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart on Feb. 6 in southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria passed 35,000, and was certain to increase as search teams find more bodies.
Turkish television continued broadcasting rescues Tuesday, as experts said the window to find survivors is closing.
In Adiyaman province, rescuers reached 18-year-old Muhammed Cafer Cetin, and medics gave him an IV with fluids before attempting a dangerous extraction from a building that crumbled further as rescuers were working. Medics surrounded him to place a neck brace and he was on a stretcher with an oxygen mask, making it out to daylight on the 199th hour. "We are so happy," his uncle said.
Two others were rescued from one building that's been destroyed in central Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter, Tuesday some 198 hours after the quake. Broadcaster Haberturk said one was 17-year-old Muhammed Enes, who was seen wrapped in a thermal blanket and carried on a stretcher to an ambulance. Dozens of rescuers were working at the site and Turkish soldiers hugged and clapped after their rescue.
Rescuers then asked for quiet to continue looking for others and shouted "can anyone hear me?"
The health conditions of the rescued were unclear.
In extremely hard-hit Hatay, Sengul Abalioglu lost her old sister and four nephews. "It doesn't matter if dead or alive, we just want our corpses so that they at least have a grave and we bury them," she told The Associated Press, devastated as she waited in front of the rubble where her family could be.
In Syria, President Bashar Assad agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkiye to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday. The crossings at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raee will be opened for an initial period of three months. Until now, the U.N. has only been allowed to deliver aid to the Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa.
The United Nations has been under intense pressure to get more aid and heavy equipment into Syria's rebel-held northwest since the earthquake struck a week ago, with survivors lacking the means to dig for other survivors and the death toll mounting.
The first Saudi aid plane, carrying 35 tons of food, landed in government-held Aleppo airport Tuesday morning, according to Syrian state media. Saudi Arabia has raised some $50 million dollars in a public campaign to aid Turkiye and Syria. Prior to Tuesday, Saudi planes landed in Turkiye, with Saudi trucks also delivering some aid into impoverished rebel-held northwestern Syria.
Several other Arab countries have sent planes loaded with aid to government-held Syria, including Jordan and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates. Algeria, Iraq, Oman, Tunisia, Sudan and Libya have also delivered aid to Damascus.
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late Monday rescue work continued in Hatay province, along with Kahramanmaras -- the epicenter -- and Adiyaman. Rescue work appears to have ended in the remaining seven provinces.
The quake affected 10 provinces in Turkiye that are home to some 13.5 million people, as well as a large area in northwest Syria that is home to millions.
Quake survivors also face difficult conditions amid wrecked cities, with many sleeping outdoors in freezing weather. Much of the region's water system is not working, and damage to the system raises risks of contamination. Turkiye's health minister said samples taken from dozens of points of the water system were "microbiologically unfit," which highlights how precarious basic needs continue to be.
More than 41,500 buildings were destroyed or so damaged that they would have to be demolished, the Minister of Environment and Urbanization. There are bodies under those buildings and the number of missing remain unclear.
Many in Turkiye blame faulty construction for the vast devastation, and authorities continued targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed. Turkiye has introduced construction codes that meet earthquake-engineering standards, but experts say the codes are rarely enforced.
The death toll in Turkiye stood at 31,643 as of Monday. Officials have decreased the frequency of death toll updates since the first week of the response, now releasing larger updates once or twice a day.
The toll in the northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue group the White Helmets, while 1,414 people have died in government-held areas, according to the Syrian Health Ministry in Damascus. The overall death toll in Syria stands at 3,580.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's cabinet was scheduled to meet Tuesday.
Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Kareem Chehayeb contributed from Beirut and Edith M. Lederer contributed from New York.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
Rescuers find more alive in Turkiye on 8th day after quake
Rescuers on Tuesday were working to reach people under the rubble in three provinces hit hard by the devastating quakes that hit Turkiye and Syria last week.
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
'It feels amazing': Ukrainian war amputees given new lease on life
A team of experts at a prosthetics lab in the U.S. is helping give wounded Ukrainian soldiers a new lease on life by outfitting them with new synthetic limbs.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
'Key to succeeding': Tax season tips from an expert
As Canadians approach this year's season, an expert offers tips for getting ahead of the filing blues.
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system
Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.
Canada
-
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system
Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
-
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
World
-
Rescuers find more alive in Turkiye on 8th day after quake
Rescuers on Tuesday were working to reach people under the rubble in three provinces hit hard by the devastating quakes that hit Turkiye and Syria last week.
-
3 people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself miles away after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark.
-
'It feels amazing': Ukrainian war amputees given new lease on life
A team of experts at a prosthetics lab in the U.S. is helping give wounded Ukrainian soldiers a new lease on life by outfitting them with new synthetic limbs.
-
Accused of kidnapping 10-year-old niece, Warren Jeffs' nephew to be returned to Utah to face charges
The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece, as he waived extradition at a court hearing Monday following his arrest in North Dakota.
-
Pakistan set for tax hikes in return for massive IMF bailout
Cash-strapped Pakistan will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for massive bailout, officials and analysts said Monday, even as they warned the new taxes could accelerate the country's spiralling inflation.
-
UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid
Syria's president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkiye to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.
Politics
-
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Major parties support quick passage of Liberal bill delaying assisted dying expansion
All major parties in the House of Commons are signalling they will support a Liberal bill that would further delay the expansion of medically assisted dying to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder.
Health
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
Sci-Tech
-
New federal telecom policy will require CRTC to enact rules to improve competition
The final version of a new telecom policy directive first unveiled by the federal government in May of last year is now in force.
-
Call of the wild? Hungarian research explores why your dog is prone to howling
Researchers in Budapest examined whether certain dog breeds are more prone to howling and if this had anything to do with their genetic closeness to wolves.
-
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Entertainment
-
How ASL performer Justina Miles stole the show at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna wasn't the only one shining bright like a diamond during the Super Bowl. Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are racking up views online as admirers praise her energetic performances Sunday.
-
How Rihanna kept her feet on the ground, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII halftime show production designer Bruce Rodgers explains how Rihanna and her dancers were safely held aloft during the performance.
-
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54.
Business
-
'Key to succeeding': Tax season tips from an expert
As Canadians approach this year's season, an expert offers tips for getting ahead of the filing blues.
-
Indigo cyberattack highlights mounting sophistication of hackers: experts
A cybersecurity incident stretched into its fifth day at Indigo Books & Music Inc. on Monday, illuminating the growing risk of cyberattacks on Canadian companies and consumers.
-
New study shows nearly half of all insolvencies last year were filed by millennials
Around half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials, despite only accounting for less than 27 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 and older, according to a new study.
Lifestyle
-
What's my type? An expert's take on choosing your match
While many people have an idea of the kind of person they would like to date, a Canadian study finds who we think is our 'type' doesn't always align with those we end up choosing.
-
Here's what you need to know about Parks Canada's new booking system
Prospective campers excited for Canada’s provincial and national parks to open up for spring and summer bookings are going to be faced with a slightly different process this year as Parks Canada revamps its booking system and hopefully solves problems that have plagued the agency in the past.
-
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
Sports
-
Wrestler, council chief and Mohawk activist Billy Two Rivers has died at 87
Wrestler, council chief, activist and storyteller Billy Two Rivers has died in his home community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore. The Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) elder was 87 years old.
-
How ASL performer Justina Miles stole the show at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna wasn't the only one shining bright like a diamond during the Super Bowl. Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are racking up views online as admirers praise her energetic performances Sunday.
-
John Paris Jr., first Black coach in pro hockey, should be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, petition states
This Black History Month, there is a new push to finally recognize John Paris Jr., the first Black professional hockey coach, in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Autos
-
Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers
Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.
-
Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026
Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026.
-
Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs
The next president at Japan's top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles.