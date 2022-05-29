Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.

Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.

  • Turkey's Erdogan still against Finnish, Swedish NATO bids

    Turkey's president has told journalists he still intends to block Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. Recep Tayyip Erdogan said meetings this week with Finnish and Swedish delegations had not been 'at the expected level,' noting there had been no steps taken to alleviate Turkey's security concerns.

