Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens
This May 7, 2018 photo provided by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services Department shows two bobcat cubs that were mistaken by rescuers to be domestic kittens. (City of San Antonio Animal Care Services Department via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 2:47PM EDT
SAN ANTONIO -- Three well-meaning people suffered bites when the kittens they rescued after hearing them mewling in a San Antonio alley turned out to be ravenous bobcat cubs .
The caretakers found the blue-eyed, stub-tailed pair of young bobcats on Saturday and, thinking they were Bengal kittens, took them in. They fed the bobcats milk from pet-feeding bottles, but realized something was amiss when the aggressive animals tore the bottles apart and bit them.
They called animal control officers and a wildlife rescue group took the wild cats away.
Workers intended to wait in the alley hoping to find the mother and reunite her with the cubs.