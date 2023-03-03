Rescue of dog trapped under rubble in Turkiye for 23 days caught on video

This is the moment a dog was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkiye's Hatay province on Feb. 28, more than three weeks after the devastating earthquakes that killed tens of thousands in Turkiye and Syria.

The husky, named Aleks, was reportedly exhausted and had lost weight, but appeared in good condition, according to local media

A volunteer with Turkish animal rights organization HAYTAP, who published footage of the rescue, said the dog was located after rescuers listened for sounds coming from the wreckage. The volunteer also said the dog was breathing through a small hole, the size of its nose.