

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: The following story contains graphic content that may disturb some readers.

A dog beaten and starved by her owners is now fighting for her life after being rescued, an Amsterdam-based group said.

Stichting He’Art of Rescue International says the dog named Lucy had been beaten so badly she had a massively swollen face and blood coming out of her nose, possibly from a perforated nasal cavity. They said her owners had been trying to force her to become more aggressive.

The group says Lucy had been dumped on the street just outside of her former owner’s home and was noticed by a passerby who then alerted the animal rescuers.

When she was picked up, the Dutch group said she was covered in ticks, had infected wounds and that her body had wasted away. The group added she was suffering from anemia but described her as “kind and docile.”

“Lucy is stable and still receiving care for her wounds – the infection in her face is starting to decrease just a little bit,” the organization posted on Facebook on Nov. 1. “Although she is still on IV support, our doctors managed to encourage her to eat a little bit of soft food.”

The group is also looking for donations to pay for the emergency care the dog received.