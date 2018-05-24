Republicans to meet with intelligence officials on Russia probe
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 1:11AM EDT
WASHINGTON - House and Senate lawmakers are set to meet with top intelligence officials as U.S. President Donald Trump raises new suspicions about the federal investigation into his 2016 campaign.
In recent days, Trump has been zeroing in on and sometimes embellishing reports that a longtime U.S. government informant approached members of his campaign during the presidential election in a possible bid to glean intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.
Amid those reports, the White House arranged the classified briefing Thursday for two Republican House members who had pressed for information on the outside informant.
After Democratic complaints and negotiations that went into the late evening Wednesday, the Justice Department said it would host a second classified briefing the same day for bipartisan congressional leaders.
