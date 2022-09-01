Republicans consider suing Biden over student loan forgiveness

How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?

As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.

A student walks towards the Western University campus in London, Ont. on September 15, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne)

