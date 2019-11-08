Reports: Iran downs 'unknown' drone over Persian Gulf port
In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 11:56AM EST
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's air defence force has shot down an "unknown" drone in the country's southwest, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday.
The agency said that Iranian air defence forces hit the drone in the early morning at the port city of Mahshahr, which is in the oil-rich Khuzestan province and lies on the Persian Gulf.
The report did not say whether the drone was a military or commercially available device.
The provincial governor, Gholamreza Shariati, told IRNA that the drone belonged to a "foreign" country and that parts of it had been recovered in a nearby lagoon.
Shariati said the drone had violated Iran's airspace.
The U.S. military's Central Command later wrote on Twitter that America had no drone in the area of the reported shootdown.
"All U.S. equipment has been accounted for," it said.
Later on Friday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Gen. Alireza Sabahifard, chief of the army's air defence, as saying the drone was destroyed before reaching "sensitive" centres of the country. He confirmed that the drone was foreign but did not elaborate.
The agency also ran a short video purporting to show a missile launched in the early morning that it said hit the drone.
In June, Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said the drone "violated" its territorial airspace, while the U.S. called the missile fire "an unprovoked attack" in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.
Regional tensions remain high over Tehran's collapsing nuclear deal with world powers, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from over a year ago.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Protesters humiliate and forcibly cut off Bolivia mayor's hair
- Explosion at mine in eastern Germany: Dozens rescued, 2 hurt
- Murderer's heart stopped, but his life sentence doesn't: Iowa court
- Hong Kong student's death fuels more anger against police
- Trump 'effectively neutering' U.S. power and prestige in the Mideast: Fisk