

The Associated Press





SALT LAKE CITY -- A man suspected of shooting and killing a University of Utah student was found dead early Tuesday, according to a broadcast report.

Police tracked down the man, identified as Melvin Rowland, who authorities say shot a female student outside a dormitory on campus just before 10 p.m. Monday. The student has not been identified.

Police followed Rowland into a church after he was spotted near 600 South 200 East in Salt Lake City at about 1 a.m., University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told KUTV.

Wahlin said Rowland's body was found in the church.

The University of Utah also tweeted that Rowland had been located and was "no longer a threat."

The female student's body was found in a car near the medical towers, Wahlin said earlier.

The suspect and the student had "a previous relationship," he said.

About 11:40 p.m., the university said it lifted the lockdown of the campus.

"It was really scary to look out the window and see. I saw 15 to 20 police officers right where we're standing right now," Tyler Olsen, a student who lives in family housing near the shooting scene, told the Deseret News. "I mean, you're in your home, but nowhere feels safe in that moment."

Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of Chenwei Guo, whose parents live in Beijing and were devastated over the death of their only son at age 23.