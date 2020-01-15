Report: Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin
The Associated Press Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:42AM EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, right, take part in the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 8, 2014. (AP / Ivan Sekretarev)
MOSCOW -- The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his work. They said that Putin will name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.
Putin asked Medvedev's Cabinet to keep working until the new Cabinet is formed.