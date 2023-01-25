Report: Much of Africa less safe, democratic than in 2012
A new report on African governance released Wednesday finds much of the continent is "less safe, secure and democratic" than it was 10 years ago, citing a surge in military coups and armed conflicts.
The democratic backsliding now threatens to reverse decades of progress made in Africa, according to an index of governance compiled by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation that notes 23 successful and attempted coups since 2012.
"This phenomenon of coup d'etats that was common in the '80s seems to have become fashionable again in certain parts of Africa," said Ibrahim, a British billionaire born in Sudan who is using his fortune to promote democracy and political accountability in Africa.
His foundation's report cited eight successful coups just since 2019. Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso have seen two each during that time, further destabilizing a part of the world already under siege by Islamic militants.
The report's authors also found overall security problems pervasive: Over the past decade, nearly 70 per cent of Africans saw security and rule of law decrease in their countries, they said. More than 30 countries declined in this category, according to the index.
South Sudan ranked at the bottom, followed by Somalia, Eritrea, Congo, Sudan, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Burundi, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.
Government violence against civilians and political unrest increased across Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the report says, with governments using restrictions to clamp down on dissent.
"Although this trend predates the pandemic, existing antidemocratic tendencies have been accelerated by the introduction of restrictive measures and emergency provisions that have been left in place for an extended time period," it said.
The index did chart improvements in some economic, education and gender equity categories, Ibrahim said. However, the report only analyzed data through the end of 2021 so did not take into account the full impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
BREAKING | Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health funding deals on Feb. 7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
DEVELOPING | Southern, eastern Ontario brace for snowstorm, difficult travel conditions
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany's decision to provide the heavy weapons and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
After U.S. offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany's allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
-
Plane towing marriage proposal over Montreal lost power before fatal 2021 crash: report
An airplane towing a marriage proposal that crashed in Montreal lost power in its engine mid-flight, according to a Transport Canada report issued Wednesday, more than a year after the incident.
-
Crown enters stay of proceedings against Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown has entered a stay of proceedings for some of the charges against a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Southern, eastern Ontario brace for snowstorm, difficult travel conditions
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
-
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
World
-
Report: Much of Africa less safe, democratic than in 2012
A new report on African governance released Wednesday finds much of the continent is "less safe, secure and democratic" than it was 10 years ago, citing a surge in military coups and armed conflicts.
-
After U.S. offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany's allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
-
McCarthy says he'll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterated Tuesday that he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence.
-
Republican hardliners, George Santos shun White House welcome for new Congress
U.S. Representative George Santos skipped his invitation to a White House reception on Tuesday evening and appears to have been joined by several hardline newcomers in snubbing President Joe Biden.
-
Memphis DA: Tyre Nichols video release may coincide with charge decision
The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest -- which could take until next week -- will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
-
Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological
Pope Francis has warned there's a risk that a reform process in the German Catholic Church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully 'ideological.'
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health funding deals on Feb. 7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
-
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany's decision to provide the heavy weapons and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
-
What's being said at Trudeau-led cabinet retreat about inflation and the risk of a recession
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathers with his cabinet for a pre-return to Parliament retreat to plot out their priorities for 2023, a big focus of the conversation is on Canadians' cost of living concerns and how the Liberals plan to pay for their commitments while being mindful of the risk of a recession. Here's what's being said at the federal retreat.
Health
-
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
-
30-year study finds head injuries associated with 2 to 3 times higher mortality rates in adults
New research indicates that head injuries are associated with two to three times higher mortality rates in adults, with neurodegenerative diseases more likely following instances of head trauma.
-
More answers needed on U.S. FDA's proposal for annual COVID shot: Bogoch
There are still many unanswered questions involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent proposal for an annual COVID-19 shot, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.
-
Rare 7.7-kilogram meteorite discovered in Antarctica
During a recent excursion to the icy plains of Antarctica, an international team of researchers discovered five new meteorites — including one of the largest ever found on the continent.
-
Stone mined only in Manitoba receives international heritage recognition
A stone that is in many buildings throughout the province and is found only in Manitoba, is now getting international attention.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowplow as he tried to save nephew from injury, sheriff's report says
Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year's Day, according to a Nevada sheriff's office incident report.
-
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have had their first baby
Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child with husband Carter Reum. Sharing a picture of a baby's hand clutching a woman's thumb, the media personality and heiress wrote on Instagram Tuesday: "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji.
-
Panic! At the Disco is breaking up
Panic! At the Disco's frontman, Brendon Urie, announced on social media Tuesday that the group will go their separate ways after shows in Europe and the U.K. in February and March. Urie also said he will soon be a dad.
Business
-
Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits
Wall Street is weakening Wednesday on worries about corporate profits following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others.
-
Industry committee set to hold meeting on Rogers-Shaw deal
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is set to meet today to look at Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. The committee previously reviewed the merger in March and recommended against the transaction.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
Lifestyle
-
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavour
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokemon and Ritz on new limited-time flavours. Now, it's working with itself and Martha Stewart on a limited-edition cookie dubbed 'the Most OREO OREO.'
-
Duncan, B.C., could soon lose record for world's largest hockey stick to U.S. town
A battle of who has the biggest hockey stick in the world is brewing outside of rinks in Canada and the U.S.
-
Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
A young boy from Prince Edward County celebrated his fourth birthday at one of his favourite places, the local grocery store.
Sports
-
Conor McGregor investigated for physical assault in Ibiza
Conor McGregor is under investigation in Spain after being accused of physical assault in Ibiza, court officials said Wednesday.
-
NHL commissioner Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation 'really close to the end'
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior team is getting 'really close to the end.'
-
Novak Djokovic romps on towards 10th Australian title, Linette stuns Pliskova
Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Victoria car company expects luxury car to sell for millions at U.S. auction
A Victoria company that buys and sells premium automobiles from all over the world is gearing up for an extraordinary auction.
-
Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car
Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.
-
U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027
The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.