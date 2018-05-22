

The Associated Press





LONDON -- If a tabloid report's to be believed, Meghan Markle's nephew tried to take a knife into a London nightclub after apparently taking travel tips from U.S. President Donald Trump. The Sun of London reports Tyler Dooley tried to get into a club a few hours after the wedding -- carrying a knife.

The tabloid reports Dooley said he had the knife because Trump said earlier this month that London is unsafe because of knife attacks.

It said the 25-year-old admitted having the knife at the Bacchus nightclub in the London suburb of Kingston early Sunday.

Trump said this month that rising knife crime had left some London hospitals like a "war zone."

Police confirmed Monday that a club in Kingston called officers after a man in his 20s "openly declared he had a knife as he attempted to enter the club." The Metropolitan Police force said officers spoke to the man and another man in his 20s, and one of the pair also handed over a "noxious spray" -- believed to be a pepper spray.

Neither man was arrested. British police don't name suspects who haven't been charged.

Dooley, who grows legal cannabis in Oregon, is the son of the duchess' estranged half-brother Thomas Markle, Jr.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was the only member of her family at her wedding Saturday to Prince Harry, after her father was unable to attend because of ill-health.