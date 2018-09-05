Report: Chinese billionaire Liu accused of felony rape
This 2018 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, the founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, who was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, jail records show. (Hennepin County Sheriff‚Äôs Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 4:06AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police report says the arrest of Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, was over a felony rape accusation.
The report doesn't provide details of the alleged incident. No charges have been filed against the billionaire, also known as Richard Liu.
Jail records show he was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday.
JD.com official Zhang Shuhan said Monday that Liu was back in China.
In a statement Sunday, JD.com said Liu was falsely accused while in the U.S. on a business trip, and that police investigators found no misconduct.
A spokeswoman for the University of Minnesota said Liu, who is enrolled as a student with the Carlson School of Management's doctor of business administration China program, was in Minneapolis to attend a residency from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.