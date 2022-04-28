Report calls out abuse of social media by Minneapolis police
Among the scathing findings of an investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd is that Minneapolis police used covert or bogus social media accounts to monitor Black individuals and groups despite having no clear public safety rationale for doing so.
The report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights echoes numerous past revelations that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have -- sometimes illegally -- secretly surveilled prominent people and communities of colour even though they weren't involved in any criminal activity.
Overall, the two-year investigation found that the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade, including stopping and arresting Black people at a higher rate than white people, more frequent use of force on people of colour and a department culture that tolerated racist language.
Regarding social media, it spotlighted departmental abuses turned up in a review spanning activity between 2010 and 2020.
Officers used "covert, or fake" accounts to seek and gain access to the online profiles of Black individuals including an unnamed City Council member and a state elected official, the report said, as well as groups such as the Minneapolis NAACP and Urban League. The activity included friend requests, comments on posts, private messages and participation in discussions.
"When doing so, officers posed as like-minded individuals and claimed, for example, that they met the targeted person at a prior demonstration or protest," the report said.
The report acknowledged that law enforcement can have legitimate reasons for tracking social media "if a clear investigative purpose to advance public safety exists," and if clear procedures and accountability mechanisms are in place.
But Minneapolis police fell well short of those standards, investigators determined, improperly using the accounts "to surveil and engage Black individuals, Black organizations, and elected officials unrelated to criminal activity, without a public safety objective."
The report doesn't include enough details to support criminal charges against any specific officers or lawsuits by individuals who were targeted, but some observers say it seems likely the Human Rights Department has other information from the investigation that a lawyer could use to try to build a case.
Spokesman Taylor Putz said the agency was unable to release any information beyond what's in the report because the case is still considered open while it works with the city to address the problems it identified.
Minneapolis police spokesman Howie Padilla said his department was still digesting the document and declined further comment.
Via Twitter, the Minneapolis NAACP expressed dismay over having spent years working with police to try to address problems "only for MPD to continue to stall efforts and turn around and surveil us."
Andrew Ferguson, a law professor and expert on police technology and surveillance at American University, said that of the many examples of misconduct outlined in the report, "the abuse of social media raises a red flag for all police departments."
"What is happening in Minnesota is happening in many jurisdictions, because there are few rules in place and no accountability," Ferguson said. "Police rummage though social media without limits, turning our digital lives into sources of surveillance. It might feel less violent than some of the other police misconduct, but it is still violative and wrong."
For Diala Shamas, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, the revelations are echoes of a covert FBI program from the 1950s to early '70s, known as Cointelpro, that illegally conducted surveillance and sabotage against civil rights groups and other organizations, sowing paranoia, distrust and violence. Targets included the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Black Panthers, Malcolm X and many others.
The police actions in Minneapolis, Shamas said, amount to "Cointelpro tactics with a modern twist."
Law enforcement agencies across the country have been using social media surveillance for years, however. A 2016 survey by the Urban Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that 70% of departments mined social networks during investigations.
But the rules governing how they do so are often opaque, vague or not a matter of public record.
In a study last year of every U.S. jurisdiction with at least 100,000 people, researchers at the Brennan Center for Justice found just 35 police departments had publicly available policies that in some way addressed the use of social media for collecting information. Of those, 15 had language setting some limits on undercover or covert online activity. But several were vague or set a low bar for authorization, simply requiring supervisor approval.
"I would say that very few if any of the policies really gave detailed, robust limitations on the use of undercover accounts," said Rachel Levinson-Waldman, deputy director of the Brennan Center's Liberty and National Security Program.
Police misuse of social media has been uncovered in departments beyond Minneapolis, she noted.
In Tennessee, a lawsuit by the state chapter of the ACLU exposed the use of covert Facebook accounts by Memphis officers to target activists of colour and community justice advocates. A federal judge determined that violated a longstanding consent decree barring the department from infringing on activities protected by the First Amendment.
And in California, the Brennan Center obtained records showing that third-party social media monitoring companies had pitched their services to the Los Angeles Police Department, including the ability to create furtive accounts for officers. While the city requires approval for some undercover online activity, Levinson-Waldman said, there are exceptions such as for threat assessments that allow officers to sidestep real oversight or accountability.
Facebook and its parent company warned both departments they had violated terms of service, she added. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all have policies prohibiting the use of their data for surveillance, and Facebook's guidelines for law enforcement specifically prohibit fake accounts.
Shamas, of the Center for Constitutional Rights, said covert surveillance like that practiced in Minneapolis and elsewhere can have serious and chilling effects.
"The idea that you don't know that the person you're liaising with is undercover or an informant means you're going to be less likely to explore new ideas for strategies and campaigns," she said, "all the things that are important for a democratic society."
------
Associated Press reporters Doug Glass in Minneapolis and Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Health officials 'on alert' for mysterious hepatitis cases in B.C. children
The B.C. government is watching closely for local cases of the mysterious hepatitis illness afflicting young children in countries around the world, but none have been identified so far.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
Canada
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
-
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
-
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
-
N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit
A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Rocket strike in southern Ukraine wounds boy
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy was one of at least three people wounded Thursday morning in what emergency officials called the first strike in a residential area of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia since Russia's invasion began.
-
U.S. president Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan forgiveness
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he's 'taking a hard look' at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.
-
Israel halts for Holocaust day, honours 6 million Jews killed
Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
-
Britain's parliamentary term ends in acrimony and scandal
British lawmakers headed back to their constituencies across the country Thursday at the end of a parliamentary year overshadowed by scandal.
-
Explosions in northern Afghanistan kill at least 9, wound 13
Two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said.
-
U.S. school library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning
Tennessee Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries, moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned.
Politics
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
-
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Indigenous leaders say safe drinking water settlement with federal government is unfair
The federal government has set aside about $1.5 billion to compensate Indigenous people who have been without clean drinking water, the result of a class-action lawsuit initiated by First Nations communities.
Health
-
Africa sees rise in measles as pandemic disrupts vaccines
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
-
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
Sci-Tech
-
April's 'Black Moon' will cause a partial solar eclipse
A select few will see something unusual in the sky at the end of the month, according to NASA -- there will be a partial eclipse of the sun, visible only in a few regions of the Earth.
-
The James Webb Space Telescope is fully aligned and ready to observe the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope is ready to observe the universe. The space observatory's massive mirror, capable of peering into the most distant reaches of space, is now completely aligned, according to the NASA's Webb team.
-
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Entertainment
-
'Roller-coaster of a game': Mattea Roach wins 17th 'Jeopardy!' match by just $1
Wednesday night’s 'Jeopardy!' episode was a nail-biter, but Mattea Roach managed to squeeze out her 17th win -- this time by just $1.
-
Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.
-
'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden to leave late-night show
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden told of his decision during the taping of Thursday's 'The Late Late Show,' which he began hosting in 2015.
Business
-
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
-
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
Twitter's quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its quarterly report, released days after agreeing to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, offered scant details about what it expects on the financial front for the rest of the year.
-
Amsterdam airport asks airlines to cut flights to avoid chaos
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has asked airlines to cancel flights over the weekend to avoid chaos due to overcrowding at Europe's third busiest airport, it said on Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
-
London officers face misconduct review over stop of athletes travelling with baby
Five officers from London's Metropolitan Police will face a gross misconduct hearing over the stop and search of two Black athletes, the force said Wednesday.
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
Autos
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.
-
China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai
China has granted Chinese internet services company Baidu and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai, permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the country's pursuit of driverless technology.
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.