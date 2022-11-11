Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker, completing a sweep of three key southern Nevada districts the GOP had targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House.
Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford in the winner's circle on Friday.
It means all four Nevada incumbents will return to the House next year. Republican Rep. Mark Amodei retained his seat in rural northern Nevada's 2nd District where no Democrat has ever won.
The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system created by the state Legislature in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.
Lee emphasized her staunch support for abortion rights en route to reelection to her third term. She won by just 3 percentage points in 2020 in the 3rd District that stretches out of Las Vegas to the Arizona state line and has bounced between parties over the past decade.
Lee became convinced she would win by Thursday night and issued a statement that said voters in her district "chose unity and respect over division and extremism."
Becker, a Las Vegas attorney, narrowly lost her bid two years ago to unseat the state Senate leader. She was backed by groups that oppose abortion but emphasized that abortion is legal in Nevada through 24 weeks under a voter-approved measure.
Outside interests groups on both sides sank millions of dollars into the race.
Titus, who won re-election to a seventh term, held off a challenge from Republican Mark Robertson in her party's traditional stronghold of Las Vegas where the GOP had hoped redistricting would help it win the 1st District seat for the first time since 1998.
Steven Horsford won re-election to a fourth term, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in the 4th District that stretches from the edges of Las Vegas through suburbs and rural areas to the Utah border.
