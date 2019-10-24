Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at U.S. Capitol ceremony
A Masonic guard stands near the casket of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings during a viewing service at Morgan State University, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:02AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings will be remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues as he lies in state at the Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders will speak at an arrival ceremony Thursday before Cummings lies in state at Statuary Hall. The public will be allowed to pay their respects to Cummings later Thursday.
Cummings, a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems.
A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.
A sharecropper's son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion, committee chairman and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Chaotic scene as Republicans disrupt impeachment deposition
- Northern Ireland police issue warning on Brexit unrest
- Video of transgender immigrant who died in ICE custody may have been deleted: lawyers
- Spain exhumes late dictator Gen. Franco's remains
- U.K. media: 39 truck death victims were all from China