Rep.-elect George Santos silent amid questions about resume
A New York Republican who won a U.S. House seat in November is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated parts of his life story.
During his campaign, George Santos, 34, boasted impressive academic and professional credentials and portrayed himself as an embodiment of the American dream. After growing up in a working-class, immigrant family in Queens and getting a high school equivalency diploma, he said he had a lightning-fast rise in the world of finance, culminating in his participation in "landmark deals on Wall Street."
Yet a college where Santos said he earned a finance degree was unable to find records showing he attended. Several companies where Santos said he worked had no record of him having been an employee.
The potential problems with Santos' resume were first reported Monday by The New York Times. The newspaper also raised questions about the truthfulness of other aspects of Santos' life story and disclosed he faced an unresolved criminal fraud investigation in Brazil, where his family once lived.
An attorney for Santos didn't answer questions about his personal history but suggested he was being targeted by people "threatened" by his politics.
"It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations," the lawyer, Joseph Murray, said in a statement.
In a detailed biography formerly posted on his campaign website, Santos said he graduated from Baruch College in 2010 with an economics and finance degree. Baruch, however, said it could find no records indicating that a person with Santos' name and birthdate had ever graduated.
The biography said Santos then worked at Citigroup, where he became "an associate asset manager in the real asset division." But a Citigroup spokesperson, Danielle Romero Apsilos, said the company had no records indicating Santos had ever been an employee.
Santos' biography said he later worked for the investment banking giant Goldman Sachs. That firm also said it had no record of his employment.
A different biography posted on the website of the National Republican Congressional Committee said Santos had earned a second degree at New York University. A spokesman for NYU said it could also find no records indicating Santos had been a student. An email was sent to the NRCC asking how the information had been obtained.
Santos also said he worked at two other companies, LinkBridge Investors and Metglobal. Two emails and a message seeking comment from LifeBridge were unanswered, as were two emails sent to Metglobal.
Records in Brazil, uncovered by the Times, show Santos was the subject of a criminal investigation there in 2008 over allegations that he used stolen cheques to buy items at an apparel shop in the city of Niteroi. At the time, Santos would have been 19. The records include photos of Santos with members of his family. The Times quoted local prosecutors saying the case was dormant because Santos had never appeared in court.
Santos first ran for Congress in 2020, losing to Tom Suozzi, a Democrat. He ran again in 2022, facing Democrat Robert Zimmerman in a district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small slice of Queens.
In a statement posted to social media, Zimmerman called for investigations by the House Ethics Committee, the Federal Elections Commission and federal prosecutors.
"Santos' failure to answer any of the questions about these allegations demonstrates why he is unfit for public office and should resign," Zimmerman said.
Joseph Cairo Jr., chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee called the issues "serious" but said Santos deserved a chance to address them.
"Every person deserves an opportunity to `clear' his/her name in the face of accusations," Cairo said in a statement. "I am committed to this principle, and I look forward to the Congressman-Elect's responses to the news reports."
On social media, Santos portrayed himself as a successful real estate investor whose family owned multiple properties. Yet records indicate he had financial problems. Court records indicate Santos was the subject of three eviction proceedings in Queens between 2014 and 2017 because of unpaid rent.
In the summer of 2020, Santos was hired by Harbor City Capitol Corp. an investment firm based in Florida. That company, however, ceased operating in 2021 after it was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of being a multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme.
Santos wasn't named in the SEC complaint. He told The Daily Beast earlier this year that he was shocked by the allegations of wrongdoing.
After leaving Harbor City, Santos registered a company called the Devolder Organization with the state of Florida, state records show.
In the financial disclosure form filed with the House of Representatives in September, Santos reported that the company paid him an annual salary of US$750,000 and at least $1 million in dividends. He described the company's business as "capital intro consulting." His only other listed asset was an apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which he said was worth between $500,000 and $1 million.
In filings with the Federal Elections Commission, Santos reported having loaned his campaign at least $630,000 from his personal fortune.
Santos was registered to vote at a modest townhouse in Queens that he does not own, but he moved away before the election. His former landlord, Nancy Pothos, 72, said Santos had been a tenant for two years before moving at the end of August.
Santos' campaign spokesperson and his lawyer didn't respond to a list of questions about his company, possible discrepancies in his biography or the criminal case in Brazil.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
NEW | B.C. halts electricity connections for crypto mining, citing 'massive' consumption
The British Columbia government is temporarily suspending requests for electricity connections from cryptocurrency mining operations, saying the decision is aimed at preserving the power supply while supporting climate action and economic goals.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
Family, friends to gather for funeral of man shot in condo building north of Toronto
The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year-old's funeral will be held at a mosque today.
Astronauts embark on spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
Canadians gleaned naval intelligence from Russian defector, newly released files show
Newly released archival records of the RCMP Security Service shed fresh light on a Russian defector's tragic odyssey, which made international headlines in the early 1970s.
Canada
-
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
-
Ontario plows ahead with Greenbelt development plan in face of 'broad opposition'
The plan to build 50,000 homes in parts of Ontario’s Greenbelt is going ahead despite what the provincial government describes as 'broad opposition' to the proposal.
-
Discount airlines topped air travel complaints in Canada, says transport agency
In new data released by the Canadian Transportation Agency on Monday, discount airlines received the most number of complaints over a six-month period in 2022.
-
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
-
Family, friends to gather for funeral of man shot in condo building north of Toronto
The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year-old's funeral will be held at a mosque today.
-
Canadians gleaned naval intelligence from Russian defector, newly released files show
Newly released archival records of the RCMP Security Service shed fresh light on a Russian defector's tragic odyssey, which made international headlines in the early 1970s.
World
-
Arizona to remove makeshift border wall as part of a lawsuit, court filing says
Arizona agreed to remove shipping containers placed as a makeshift wall along its shared border with Mexico as part of an ongoing lawsuit, according to a Wednesday court filing.
-
Turkiye, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women
Turkiye and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to bar women from universities, while about two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday.
-
IAEA discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog met Thursday in Moscow with officials from Russia's military and state atomic energy company as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
-
German intel employee held for passing information to Russia
An employee of Germany's foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia, German prosecutors said Thursday.
-
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Associated Press journalists were the last international media in Mariupol to escape heavy shelling in March, before Russian forces took the city over. AP reconnected with many people whose tragedies were captured in photos and video during the deadliest days of the Russian siege.
-
Scotland passes bill making it easier to change gender
Scotland's parliament on Thursday approved disputed reforms that make it easier for transgender people to change their legal gender, including removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18.
Politics
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
-
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
Back-to-office mandate has some public-service parents scrambling to find child care
Public servants who received a controversial back-to-the-office order last week are scrambling to find childcare before the transitional mid-January date when federal employees will be required to spend two or three days a week at the office.
Health
-
Researchers make important progress toward a possible universal flu vaccine
Influenza is continuing its early and severe rampage through the United States, but there's some hopeful news for flu seasons of the future.
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
-
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronauts embark on spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
-
NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars.
-
Japan adopts plan to maximize nuclear energy, in major shift
Japan adopted a plan on Thursday to extend the lifespan of nuclear reactors, replace the old and even build new ones, a major shift in a country scarred by the Fukushima disaster that once planned to phase out atomic power.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber nears US$200M deal to sell music rights: report
Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about US$200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Allison Holker Boss posts for the first time since husband tWitch's death: 'Oh how my heart aches'
Allison Holker Boss shared a photo of herself with late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Instagram on Wednesday, one week after his death by suicide.
-
Canadian film 'Eternal Spring' misses Oscar race for best international feature
Canada's entry for best international feature has been knocked out of the competition at next year's Oscars.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says job vacancies down in October, lowest level since August 2021
Statistics Canada says the number job vacancies fell by 4.8 per cent in October to their lowest level since August 2021.
-
U.S. stocks slip over worries about higher interest rates
Wall Street is falling Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fuelled worries about higher interest rates.
-
FTX founder Bankman-Fried to make 1st U.S. court appearance
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to make his initial U.S. court appearance Thursday on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Lifestyle
-
How virtual clothes could help solve fashion's waste problem
Fashion's ephemeral nature might seem an odd bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger that's designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and push fashion into the future.
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Sports
-
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
-
Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
-
Super Bowl winner Ronnie Hillman dies aged 31 after cancer battle
Ronnie Hillman, a Super Bowl-winning running back for the Denver Broncos, died aged 31 on Wednesday, according to a post from his family on his Instagram page.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.