Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for "urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident" in the Russian-occupied facility.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said multiple explosions near the plant -- on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning -- abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
The fighting has raised the spectre of a nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war.
In renewed shelling both close to and at the site, IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia facility reported hearing more than a dozen blasts within a short period Sunday morning and could see some explosions from their windows, the agency said.
Several buildings, systems and equipment at the power plant -- none critical for the plant's nuclear safety -- were damaged, the IAEA said, citing plant management.
Still, Grossi called reports of the shelling "extremely disturbing," and appealed to both sides to urgently implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the facility.
"Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately," he said. "As I have said many times before, you're playing with fire!"
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Get the CTV News App now for breaking news alerts and all the top stories
Russia has been pounding Ukraine's power grid and other infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. That has left Ukrainians without heat, power or water as snow blankets the capital, Kyiv, and other cities.
Ukraine's state nuclear power operator said Russian forces were behind the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant. Energoatom said Sunday that the targeted equipment there was consistent with the Kremlin's intent "to damage or destroy as much of Ukraine's energy infrastructure as possible" as winter sets in.
The weekend strikes damaged the system that would enable power units 5 and 6 to start producing electricity again for Ukraine, the power operator said. It listed chemical desalinated water storage tanks and a steam generator purge system as being damaged Sunday, although the full extent of the damage was still being assessed.
The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine decided to bring the two units to a minimally controlled power level to obtain steam, which is critical in winter for ensuring the safety of the plant and surrounding areas, Energoatom said.
Moscow, however, blamed Ukrainian forces. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov accused the Ukrainians of shelling the power plant twice on Sunday. He also said two shells hit near power lines supplying the plant with electricity.
Elsewhere in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in about a dozen communities, destroying 30 homes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said Sunday. Twenty buildings were damaged in shelling at Nikopol, a city across the river from the Zaporizhzhia plant, the report said.
Three districts in the northern Kharkiv region -- Kupyansk, Chuguiv and Izyum -- also came under Russian artillery fire. And in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Russian shelling killed one person in Donetsk and damaged power lines, it said.
The situation in the southern Kherson region "remains difficult," the president's office said, citing Ukraine's armed forces. Russian forces fired tank shells, rockets and other artillery on the city of Kherson and several nearby settlements that were recently liberated by Ukrainian forces.
Shelling late Saturday struck an oil depot in Kherson, igniting a huge fire that sent billowing smoke into the air. Russian troops also shelled people lining up to get bread in Bilozerka, a town in the Kherson region, wounding five, the report said.
In the city of Kherson -- which still has little power, heat or water -- more than 80 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent, said local administrator Yaroslav Yanushevych, including a UNICEF shipment of 1,500 winter outfits for children, two 35-40-kilowatt generators and drinking water.
Also on Sunday, a funeral was held in eastern Poland for the second of two men killed in a missile explosion Tuesday. The other man was buried Saturday. Poland and the head of NATO have both said the missile strike appeared to be unintentional, and was probably launched by Ukraine as it tried to shoot down Russia missiles or drones.
------
Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Parts of N.Y. dig out after potentially 'historic' snowfall
Parts of New York finally caught a break Sunday after a storm spent days dumping a potentially record-setting amount of snow on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Defence minister insists Canada is prepared to face evolving global threats
National Defence Minister Anita Anand insists Canada is ready to handle evolving global threats, after missile explosions in Poland prompted concerns about Russia's war in Ukraine spilling into a NATO country, a tense interaction between the prime minister and China's president was caught on video, North Korea tested a ballistic missile, and a new report from Canada's auditor general states there's a lack of preparedness to properly survey the Arctic, this week.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ2S+ nightclub, subdued by patrons, Colorado police say
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by 'heroic' patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
Canada
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
Climate Changed: Rising oceans, storm surges 'disaster in slow motion' for coasts
Tides are rising, sands are shifting and coastlines are crumbling. As studies warn of rising seas and accelerated erosion resulting from climate change, coastal communities in Canada are wondering what the future holds.
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
Health Canada recalls various children's toys, clothes, products
Health Canada has recalled various children's products this month including clothes, toys, changing tables and bassinets.
-
Canada's spy agency investigating Iranian death threats
Canada's spy agency is investigating reports from people who are living in the country who have received 'credible' death threats from Iran, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in a statement.
World
-
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
-
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
-
U.S. Vice-President Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.
-
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections
Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years.
-
Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina's military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93.
-
Turkiye strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
Turkiye launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week's bomb attack in Istanbul.
Politics
-
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
Elizabeth May elected Green Party leader again, plans to co-lead with Jonathan Pedneault
Elizabeth May has once again been named leader of the Green Party of Canada, after three years away from the job. She ran with Jonathan Pedneault, and the two plan to share the leadership.
-
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
Health
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
No more mad cow worries, banned U.S. blood donors can give again
U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn't give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he's proud to be back in the donor's chair.
-
Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied in U.S.
Weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Dr. Grace Ferguson treated a woman whose water had broken halfway through pregnancy. The baby would never survive, and the patient's chance of developing a potentially life-threatening infection grew with every hour.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general in 3 U.S. states
With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
-
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for ticketing debacle
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star's new tour.
-
'Today' show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC "Today" show weather anchor said Friday.
Business
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Toys will be 'shining star' of lacklustre holiday shopping season: experts
It's the most resilient holiday spending category: Toys. But even toy stores are expected to feel the fallout from inflation during the biggest shopping season of the year.
-
Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes
On the new Twitter, those tasked with getting public safety information out also have to convince people they are actually the authorities.
Lifestyle
-
Woody wakes up: Beloved talking tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another Christmas season
In Nov. 2021, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., after 15 years away -- and now he’s back to spread even more Christmas cheer.
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Soap-making siblings overcoming disability by creating meaningful employment
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
Sports
-
FIFA revenue hits US $7.5B for current World Cup period
FIFA earned record revenues of US $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.