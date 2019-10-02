A brave bank employee has received a certificate of commendation for fighting off an armed robber in an early morning brawl that forced the attempted thief to flee empty-handed.

The worker who tackled the robber was named by police as Jill Beatty, a 39-year bank veteran.

Beatty was ambushed by the suspect as she arrived for work at the First State Bank in Abilene, Texas, at 7.40 a.m. on September 24.

She spent 15 minutes inside the bank alone with the suspect before her coworker arrived, police said.

Abilene Police Department Chief Stan Standridge said Beatty “showed remarkable calm” but, when the other employee arrived, became a “momma bear” in order to protect her coworker.

“Bank surveillance video captured the moment when the suspect startled the bank employee on her way into the bank and forced her into the building at gunpoint,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

“A second female bank employee arrived and was also forced into the bank at gunpoint. At this time, the first employee got into a fight with the suspect who ultimately fled.”

Beatty sustained minor injuries to her face when the robber hit her with his gun, Standridge said.

Standridge called her “one brave citizen” showing “remarkable heroism” after he presented her with a certificate of commendation on Oct. 1.

Abilene police are hunting the thief for aggravated robbery and appealed for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Police described the suspect as an older black male in his 40s or 50s with partially grey facial hair on his chin, standing around 5’6” tall with a thin build.

He walks with a pronounced limp in his left leg. At the time of the attempted robbery he was wearing carpenter-style light blue pants, a light blue long-sleeve shirt/jacket, black gloves with white-tipped fingers, an Ed Hardy-style shirt underneath and a black ski mask.

The thug made his getaway in a 2002-2004 gold Cadillac, possibly a DeVille model, police said.

Detectives believe the suspect is also responsible for two other bank robberies in Texas in 2015 and 2016 where he stole an undisclosed amount of money.