TORONTO -- The remains of a Canadian citizen were located at the site of the Surfside condo collapse in Florida, authorities confirmed Tuesday.



“Global Affairs Canada can confirm that the remains of one Canadian citizen were found at the site,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News. “At least three other Canadian citizens remain unaccounted for. Three different families have been affected by this tragedy.”



At least 28 people died when a section of the condo building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Another 117 people remain unaccounted for as a result of the collapse.



“Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” the spokesperson said.



Citing the Privacy Act, the government did not provide specifics about the deceased Canadian, including hometown or age.



“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse,” the government spokesperson said.



On Sunday, the remaining portion of the Champlain Towers South building came down in a controlled demolition after concerns the structure would topple during rescue efforts.

