Refugee bullying victim says he doesn't feel safe at U.K. school
A 15-year-old student from Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, U.K., says he no longer feels safe at the school following the release of a video showing him being pushed to the ground and having water poured into his mouth. (Google Street View)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 8:40AM EST
LONDON -- A teenage Syrian refugee who was the victim of a lunchtime bullying incident widely shared on social media says he no longer feels safe at his U.K. school.
The video shows another student pushing the 15-year-old to the ground and threatening to drown him as he pours water into the victim's mouth. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Britain's ITV late Wednesday that ever since the Oct. 25 incident he wakes up crying in the middle of the night.
The refugee, whose family fled the Syrian city of Homs, says "I don't feel safe at school. Sometimes I say to my dad, 'I don't want to go to school anymore."'
His comments come as fresh footage of his sister also being bullied circulates on social media.
