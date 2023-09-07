Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill

Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked to discover a human skull had been dropped off in a box donated to the second-hand clothing company, CBS affiliate Arizona Family reports.

The Goodwill, located near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road in Goodyear, said a person had dropped off a box of items a few days ago, and to staff's surprise, they discovered a human skull was among the items.

Goodyear police were called to investigate, and sent the skull to the medical examiner's office, which determined the skull was human but not part of a crime.

Police confirmed it was "historic ancient remains," Arizona Family reported.

"I’ve never heard of anything donated like this. I come to this Goodwill all the time and I’ve never heard of anything that crazy being donated," a customer told Arizona Family.

Goodyear police said they will continue their investigation but no criminal charges will be filed against the person who donated the skull.

With files from CBS affiliate Arizona Family