Rats eat $19,000 in ATM in India
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 4:41AM EDT
GAUHATI, India - Police say at least one rat slipped through a hole in the back of an ATM in northeastern India and started eating. By the time it finished, more than $19,000 in bills were shredded.
The police superintendent in the town of Tinsukia, Mugdha Jyoti Mahanta, says that when technicians arrived June 11 to fix a broken State Bank of India cash machine they found a dead rat inside it and Indian currency notes worth nearly 1.3 million rupees, or a little over $19,000, chewed to shreds. The rat had entered the ATM through a small hole for cables.
A bank employee said Friday an investigation has been ordered.