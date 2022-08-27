Rare type of dolphin calf found ill, improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands

Volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk feeds a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Irrawaddy dolphin calf was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore when fishermen found him last month. The calf was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as "brotherly burden", because those involved knew from day one that saving his life would be no easy task. But the baby seems to be on the road to recovery. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Volunteer Tosapol Prayoonsuk feeds a baby dolphin nicknamed Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center in Rayong province in eastern Thailand, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Irrawaddy dolphin calf was drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore when fishermen found him last month. The calf was nicknamed Paradon, roughly translated as "brotherly burden", because those involved knew from day one that saving his life would be no easy task. But the baby seems to be on the road to recovery. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters before heading to Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip

With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.

Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.

This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.

    This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.

    NHL'er and London, Ont. native Nazem Kadri hoists the Stanley Cup over his head during the Stanley Cup parade on August 27, 2022. Kadri and the Colorado Avalanche won game six of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 26, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

  • Serena, Venus Williams get U.S. Open doubles wild-card entry

    Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the U.S. Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women's doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social