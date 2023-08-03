Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river

BILLINGS, Mont. -

A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana has injured three women floating on inner tubes.

One victim's wounds were serious enough that she had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the popular Jefferson River.

Authorities said at least one otter swam up to the adult women at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and attacked them.

The women were able to get to shore, where one of them called 911.

The woman who was helicoptered to a hospital had wounds on her arms and face.

The other two sustained injuries to their arms.