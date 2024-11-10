World

    • Rare letter signed by U.S. Founding Fathers expected to fetch US$1 million at auction

    The signatures of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson as seen on the letter. (Bonhams via CNN Newsource) The signatures of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson as seen on the letter. (Bonhams via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    A rare letter signed by three of the U.S. Founding Fathers of the United States is going on sale, and is expected to fetch up to US$1 million when it goes under the hammer next week.

    Bearing the signatures of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, the letter is addressed to the “Envoy Extraordinary of the King of the Two Sicilies” and seeks negotiations for a treaty of amity and commerce, according to Bonhams, the auction house handling the sale.

    “An important expression of the emerging American policy of free trade, likely the only available example of any letter signed by all three of these Founding Fathers, the men most responsible for the Declaration of Independence,” said Bonhams in a listing on its website.

    Dating from 1784, the letter was written after America had achieved independence, but at a time when it wasn’t clear whether the new nation would succeed.

    That year, Congress commissioned Adams, Franklin and Jefferson to establish treaties with 20 other nations, thereby strengthening America’s position in the world.

    “These treaties of ‘Amity and Commerce’ authorized by Congress just after Independence, and well before the enactment of a Federal Constitution, were essentially the establishment of a new and heavily trade-based system that would remake the face of international politics,” adds Bonhams.

    Bidding starts at $550,000, and the letter is expected to fetch up to $1 million when it goes under the hammer on Nov. 12.

    Objects and artifacts linked to the founding fathers often prove popular at auction, attracting astronomical bids.

    In 2017, manuscripts, personal letters and hundreds of other documents from founding father Alexander Hamilton’s desk sold for a total of $2.6 million at Sotheby’s in New York, according to the auction house.

    And history buffs will also be able to bid on other historic items, including a lock of George Washington’s hair, at a sale coordinated by New York-based Guernsey’s auction house on November 22.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News