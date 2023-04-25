Rape lawsuit trial against Donald Trump set to get underway
For decades, former U.S. President Donald Trump has seemed to shake off allegations, investigations and even impeachments. Now his "Teflon Don" reputation is about to face a new test: a jury of average citizens in a lawsuit accusing him of rape.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in a trial over former advice columnist's E. Jean Carroll's claim that Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room. He denies it.
The trial is in a federal civil court, meaning that no matter the outcome, Trump isn't in danger of going to jail. He isn't required to be in court, either, and his lawyers have indicated he most likely won't testify.
But the trial, which comes as Trump is again running for president, still has the potential to be politically damaging for the Republican. The jury is poised to hear a reprisal of stories of sexual misconduct that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign, allegations he claimed were falsehoods spun up to try to stop him from winning.
The trial also comes a month after he pleaded not guilty in an unrelated criminal case surrounding payments made to bury accounts of alleged extramarital sex.
Carroll is expected to testify about a chance encounter with Trump in late 1995 or early 1996 that she says turned violent.
She says that after running into the future president at Manhattan's Bergdorf Goodman, he invited her to shop with him for a woman's lingerie gift before they teased one another to try on a garment. Carroll says they ended up alone together in a store dressing room, where Trump pushed her against a wall and raped before she fought him off and fled.
Since Carroll first made her accusations in a 2019 memoir, Trump has vehemently denied that a rape ever occurred or that he even knew Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine.
Trump has labeled Carroll a "nut job" and "mentally sick." He claimed she fabricated the rape claim to boost sales of her book.
"She's not my type," he has said repeatedly, although during sworn questioning in October, he also misidentified her in a photograph as his ex-wife Marla Maples.
Jurors are also expected to hear from two other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Trump.
Jessica Leeds is set to testify that Trump tried to put his hand up her skirt on a 1979 flight on which the two were assigned neighboring seats. Natasha Stoynoff, a former People magazine staff writer, will testify that Trump pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her at his Florida mansion when she went there in 2005 to interview Trump and his then-pregnant wife Melania Trump.
Jurors will also see the infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" video in which Trump is heard making misogynistic remarks about women, including an assertion that celebrities can grab, even sexually, women without asking.
Carroll's allegations normally would be too old to bring to court. But in November, New York state enacted a law allowing for suits over decades-old sexual abuse claims.
The trial will also include a defamation claim that Carroll brought against Trump over disparaging remarks he made about her in response to the rape allegations.
The jurors' names will be withheld from both the public and the lawyers, to protect them against possible harassment.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who will preside over the trial, rejected a request by Trump's lawyers that jurors be told that the ex-president wanted to spare the city the disruption his presence might cause.
Kaplan noted that Trump has a New Hampshire campaign event scheduled for Thursday, the third day of the trial.
"If the Secret Service can protect him at that event, certainly the Secret Service, the Marshals Service, and the City of New York can see to his security in this very secure federal courthouse," Kaplan wrote in an order.
Trump could still decide to attend the trial and testify. If he does not, the jury might be shown excerpts from his deposition, which was recorded on video.
On Monday, Kaplan instructed lawyers on both sides not to say anything in front of prospective jurors Tuesday about who is paying legal fees.
Earlier this month, the judge let Trump's lawyers question Carroll for an extra hour after it was revealed that her lawyers had received funding from American Future Republic, an organization funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. In earlier questioning, Carroll said the lawyers were relying solely on contingency fees.
The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have done.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement
Prince William, the heir to the throne, quietly received 'a very large sum of money' in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, according to court documents aired Tuesday in one of his brother's lawsuits.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue
Sudan's warring generals pledged Tuesday to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to pull Africa's third-largest nation back from the abyss.
Canada
-
-
-
Toronto rescue finds more than 100 cats in home
More than 100 cats have been rescued from an undisclosed home and are being transported to Toronto.
-
Similarities in testimony from Vancouver officers at Myles Gray inquest
Several patterns emerged as Vancouver police witnesses testified at a coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray in August 2015.
-
Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada's plans to commemorate King Charles III's coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
-
World
-
Farmers rally over first lady's comments on banning dog meat
Dozens of dog farmers in South Korea rallied Tuesday to criticize the country's first lady over her reported comments that support a possible ban on dog meat consumption.
-
Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence
Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.
-
2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.
-
-
Why is Biden announcing 2024 bid now, and what will change?
U.S. President Joe Biden has formally announced he's seeking reelection. But he's also still the president, with roughly 20 months left in his term regardless of whether he wins a second one on Election Day 2024.
-
Politics
-
Liberal, Conservative campaign operatives to testify on foreign election meddling
Members of the Liberal and Conservative backrooms will step into the spotlight to testify today before a parliamentary committee that's probing allegations of foreign election interference.
-
-
Health
-
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
-
Adversity in childhood tied to increased likelihood of Type 2 diabetes in early adulthood: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
Sci-Tech
-
Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for US$243,000
A huge plan of the Titanic used during a 1912 inquiry into the ship's sinking has sold at auction for US$243,000.
-
Tokyo company aims to be 1st business to put lander on moon
A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon. Tokyo's ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago.
-
Another cheetah has died after relocation to India, the second in less than a month
A cheetah from Africa has died two months after being reintroduced to India as part of an intercontinental effort to revive the big cat in the country, the second animal from the program to have passed away in less than a month.
Entertainment
-
Melissa McCarthy fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful Issue'
Melissa McCarthy is out front on this year's People magazine 'Beautiful Issue.' People revealed McCarthy's selection and the cover for the issue that hits magazine racks on Friday.
-
Sony brings Spider-Verse, Denzel, 'Napoleon' to CinemaCon
Sony chairman and CEO Tom Rothman did not hold back Monday on the opening night of CinemaCon in Las Vegas, reminding a crowd of theatre owners and exhibitors that Sony is and was the 'only major studio dedicated entirely to theatrical.'
-
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Fox News on Monday ousted prime-time host Tucker Carlson, whose stew of grievances and political theories about Russia and the Jan. 6 insurrection had grown to define the network in recent years and make him an influential force in GOP politics.
Business
-
Central banks end crisis offer as bank system fears ease
In a sign fears about the global financial system have eased for now, major central banks are scaling back their offer of emergency dollar loans to banks, a crisis step launched after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. fed fears about wider troubles.
-
Stock markets today: U.S. futures fall ahead of tech earnings
Wall Street futures followed global markets lower Tuesday amid a bevy of U.S. earnings reports and an update on economic growth.
-
Baffinland requests further production increase at Nunavut iron ore mine
The owner of an iron ore mine on the tip of Baffin Island says it needs to again increase production to prevent job losses, and several federal cabinet ministers are calling on a Nunavut environmental assessment agency to prioritize the request.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
'They're settling in really well': 3 orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
-
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
Sports
-
Wimbledon to house Ukraine's players, fund relief efforts
The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate 1 British pound (about US$1.25) for each ticket sold at Wimbledon to relief efforts in Ukraine -- which could top 500,000 pounds ($620,000) -- after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war.
-
Former sport minister calls for national inquiry citing abuse, misconduct in sport
Canada's former sport minister is calling for 'real leaders to step up' over fears the country may repeat history if the federal government doesn't launch a national inquiry into sports culture.
-
France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom
Pascale Ribes and other campaigners for the rights of people with disabilities in France have an invite to meet the French president Wednesday. But because she uses a wheelchair, Ribes won't risk traveling by public transport to the conference at the presidential Elysee Palace.
Autos
-
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in U.S.
General Motors and South Korea's Samsung SDI plan to invest more than US$3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.