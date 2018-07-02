Rand Paul: Man threatened to attack him and his family with axe
Published Monday, July 2, 2018
Last Updated Monday, July 2, 2018 3:46PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he and his family were targeted by someone threatening to attack them with an axe.
Paul told reporters Monday in his home state of Kentucky that Capitol Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect. Then in a tweet, Paul thanked Capitol Police for arresting the suspect.
During a stop in Leitchfield in western Kentucky, Paul said a man threatened to kill him and "chop up" his family with an axe.
The Republican lawmaker says it's "just horrendous" that political leaders have to "deal with things like this."
A Paul spokesman declined to give additional details.
In a separate case, prosecutors are appealing the 30-day sentence given to the man who tackled and injured Paul while the lawmaker was doing yard work at his home.
