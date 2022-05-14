Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social