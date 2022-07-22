Rajapaksa ally named PM in Sri Lanka as protest site cleared

Rajapaksa ally named PM in Sri Lanka as protest site cleared

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Deal for Ukraine grain exports due to be sealed in Istanbul

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were due on Friday to oversee the signing of a key agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipment of grain from the Black Sea to world markets and Russia to export grain and fertilizers -- ending a standoff that has threatened world food security.

Canada

World

  • Steve Bannon's defence seeks acquittal then rests case

    Steve Bannon's lawyer opened his defence Thursday, asking the judge for a direct acquittal, arguing that prosecutors had not proven their contempt-of-Congress case against the former adviser to then-U.S. president Donald Trump. Then the defence rested without bringing any witnesses.

  • Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

    Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, Republican congressional leaders and even his family, Donald Trump refused to call off the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, instead 'pouring gasoline on the fire' by aggressively tweeting his false claims of a stolen election and telling the crowd of supporters in a video address how special they were.

  • Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq

    Hundreds of angry Iraqis took to the streets late Thursday to decry deadly strikes on an Iraqi tourist resort the previous day that the government has blamed on Turkey. The protests erupted just hours after the families of those killed in the shelling buried their loved ones.

  • BREAKING

    BREAKING | Italy heads to early election after Draghi's coalition fails

    Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi's resignation Thursday and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social