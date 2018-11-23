

The Associated Press





CHICO, Calif. -- Officials in California say rain has helped nearly extinguish the nation's deadliest wildfire in the past century.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday that the fire that's destroyed the town of Paradise is 95 per cent contained.

The agency says the massive blaze killed at least 84 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes.

Officials say the Camp Fire has destroyed more buildings than the worst eight fires in California's history combined, displacing thousands of people.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says more than 800 people are searching the soaked rubble for human remains. It says 563 people are still unaccounted for.