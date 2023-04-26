Rail workers honoured for saving child from tracks in New York

A group of rail workers have been commended by New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) after they saved a toddler who wandered onto train tracks.

Video taken from a train shows the moment the workers noticed the three-year-old on the tracks near Tarrytown, 40 kilometres north of Manhattan, on April 6.

One of them rushed to the three-year-old and brought him inside the train.

Around the same time, the boy's mother and sister had reported him missing to Sleepy Hollow police officers, and they were quickly reunited once the train travelled back to the Tarrytown station.

The MTA employees were honoured on April 24. The Metro-North Railroad president praised them, saying they "embodied the qualities we want our employees to exhibit while on duty: alert, responsive, knowledgeable, and helpful."