Rail workers honoured for saving child from tracks in New York

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social