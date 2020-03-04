As global concern mounts about the spread of the coronavirus. Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured wearing gloves at a ceremony.

The monarch wore long gloves at the investiture ceremony Tuesday, prompting speculation about whether it was a precaution against coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace played down the decision, saying it is not unusual for the Queen to wear gloves for public engagements.

But while she does often wear gloves, photos from previous investitures show that she does not normally wear them while awarding honors.

During the ceremonies, which take place at Buckingham Palace, a member of the royal family presents medals to people who have been awarded honors, such as knighthoods.

Royals come into close contact with people during the ceremonies, shaking their hands and pinning medals to their chests.

One person who received an MBE Tuesday was D-Day veteran Harry Billinge, who was honored for his charity work.

In a video posted on the royal family's Twitter account, the Queen can be seen wearing gloves as she presents Billinge with his medal.

Older people appear to be more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, The Queen will celebrate her 94th birthday on April 21.

Transmission of viruses between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person's secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

They can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.