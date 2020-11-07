Advertisement
Queen wears a mask at tribute to the Unknown Warrior
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 5:36PM EST
The Queen is seen wearing a mask in this image released by Buckingham Palace. (Buckingham Palace)
LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II donned a face mask in public for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic when attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey last week to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.
While the 94-year-old has been seen in public on several occasions over the past few months, she had not been pictured wearing a face covering until now.
On Wednesday, during her first public engagement in London since March, she wore a black mask that was edged with white. Pictures of the ceremony were officially released late Saturday.