

The Associated Press





LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player.

The baby was born Monday and has not yet been named. The palace said the baby weighs nine pounds three ounces (4.2 kilograms).

The palace says the queen and other senior royals are "delighted with the news."

The baby is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, who are divorced.

She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Announcement of the birth of Mr and Mrs Tindall's second baby: https://t.co/Apt9GfSmJv



Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 19, 2018

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby’s name will be confirmed in due course. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 19, 2018