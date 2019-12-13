Job alert!

Buckingham Palace is looking to hire a Head of Digital Engagement -- someone to "maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

In a job posting on LinkedIn, the Royal Household put out a call for applications for the job with the promise that "your content will be viewed by millions."

Masters of the digital world are encouraged to apply. Just get those resumes in soon, because the listing closes Dec. 24.

"It's about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage," the posting says. "This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

The Head of Digital Engagement will be charged with leading a team in creating the royal family's public profile across all social media platforms.

Back in the spring, the palace advertised for a similar post that got a lot of attention, Digital Communications Officer.

While the postings said that job would pay a salary "circa £30,000, (US$38,000) dependent on experience," the Head of Digital Engagement will earn £45,000 - £50,000 (US$60,000 and $65,000).

Oh, and the new job listing says you'll get free lunch, too, which is absolutely something to consider.

Buckingham doesn't mess around when it comes to the royals' reputation, and it will be this person's job to ensure not a single hair is out of place.

"The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do," the job description says. "And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward.

Who should apply

Go ahead and fill out an application if you have tons of experience in managing and editing social media, websites and other digital platforms.

You'll need to be able to make big strategic decisions and meet tight deadline, all the while making sure the royal family looks their absolute best.

Don't expect to show up on day one and post some cookie-cutter snaps of Buckingham Palace. The person fit for this position will bring a royal finish to every bit of their work.

"Innovative and with creative flair, you'll have exemplary and compelling writing and editorial skills, and expertise in designing digital content for different audience groups, purposes and formats."

The royal household is also accepting applications for Director of Royal Travel, Building Conservation Manager and Housekeeping Assistant, among other things.

Good luck!