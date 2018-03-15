

CTVNews.ca Staff





In case there was any doubt, Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent to the upcoming marriage between her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a letter to the Privy Council on Thursday, the Queen declared her consent to the contract of marriage between “my most dearly beloved grandson” and Markle.

According to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, the first six royal members in line to the throne must obtain the monarch’s approval before they marry. Prince Harry is currently fifth in the line of succession, so he was required to ask his grandmother for permission to marry Markle or give up his position.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.