Queen Elizabeth II 'under the weather,' cancels appearance
Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Ascot Ladies Day, on June 21, 2018. (Tim Ireland / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:32AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:37AM EDT
LONDON -- Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and has cancelled a planned appearance.
The palace said in a Thursday statement that the 92-year-old monarch "is feeling under the weather" and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul's Cathedral. The service marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.
The queen has had a busy schedule in recent weeks, including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.
