Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast

Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.

Four days of celebrations kicked off Thursday to honour the Queen's 70-year reign, beginning with the Trooping the Colour, an annual review of the U.K.'s military.

Prince William, Kate and their three kids, Prince Louis, 4, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 8, joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as military planes roared overhead. During the flypast, the young Prince Louis was seen chatting with his great-grandmother on several occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

At one point though, it appeared the prince had enough of the noise flying overhead. He was seen grasping his ears and appearing to scream, to the delight of his mum.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Louis' appearance on the balcony alone had won the hearts of royal watchers on social media, with many sharing images of the screaming kid and other interactions with the Queen.

"Absolutely love this photo of the Queen chatting away to Prince Louis as Catherine and William watch on smiling," reads a tweet.

Absolutely love this photo of the Queen chatting away to Prince Louis as Catherine and William watch on smiling🥰#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/wTPy4EBCT4 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

"Prince Louis is a whole mood next to the Queen when the planes go past," reads another.

Prince Louis is a whole mood next to the Queen when the planes go past 😂😭#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/btJYFGjmeS — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis' antics on the balcony are reminiscent of another child who attended the 2011 wedding of Louis' mother and father.

Grace van Cutsem, who was three years old at the time, was a bridesmaid of Kate's. The child was pictured covering her ears while standing on the balcony with a grumpy expression as Prince William and Kate kissed before royal onlookers.

Who did it better?! 😂❤️

Grace van Cutsem Vs Prince Louis #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/K9kYFgtnqd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Court (@ddofccourt) June 2, 2022

The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday weekend.

The celebration includes a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at more reaction from the Jubilee flypast.

prince louis is over the platinum jubilee

i can relate pic.twitter.com/cuLeFw0eIV — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 2, 2022

let the Prince Louis memes commence pic.twitter.com/42HIu5fKKp — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 2, 2022

Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/SgIW5CIxFJ — Isa (@isaguor) June 2, 2022

The Queen has a conversation with four-year-old Prince Louis.#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/jFdXR3dCTU — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 2, 2022

-with a file from the Associated Press