Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today.

Only 2,000 guests will be present at the service in Westminster Abbey, but people all over the world will be watching the funeral on TV and online.

Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, died on Sept. 8. She was 96.

