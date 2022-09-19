Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

People gather in central London prior to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19, 2022. (Andreea Alexandru / AP)

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • Canadian advocates of tax on oil and gas sector can now point to EU for inspiration

    Proponents of imposing a windfall tax on the Canadian oil and gas industry now have another global power setting precedent for the policy. On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed levying such a tax on the energy sector and redirecting funds to households and businesses struggling with high inflation. It estimates the policy would bring in around $186 million in revenue.

  • Chinese factory churns out British flags after Queen's death

    Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social