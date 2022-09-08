Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
The Queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.
"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace said in a statement.
Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have traveled to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said. Her other children - Anne, Andrew and Edward - were also on their way to the castle.
A spokesperson said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, in Britain for a number of events, would also travel to Scotland.
"My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today," Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said on Twitter.
Last October, the Queen spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on public engagements since then. On Wednesday she canceled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.
The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral.
A palace source played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.
RECORD-BREAKING REIGN
Elizabeth has been Queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and earlier this year marked her 70th year on the throne with four days of national celebrations in June.
"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," she said at the time.
Elizabeth came to the throne after the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.
She was crowned in June the following year. The first televised coronation was a foretaste of a new world in which the lives of the royals were to become increasingly scrutinized by the media.
She became monarch at a time when Britain retained much of its empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War Two, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.
Winston Churchill was the first prime minister who served during her reign, Joseph Stalin was leader of the Soviet Union, the Korean War was raging. Truss is the 15th premier of her record-breaking reign.
The prime minister said: "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, interrupted an energy debate in parliament to say he sent his best wishes to the monarch.
"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon," opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton and Janet Lawrence)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
6M Canadians don't have a family doctor, a third of them have been looking for over a year: report
More than a third of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor say they have been searching for one for more than a year, all while their health is declining compared to those with easy family doctor access, new research shows.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police took 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
Canada
-
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
-
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
-
Spy service analyst appeals judge's decision to throw out his discrimination case
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee is appealing a Federal Court judge's decision to toss out his discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency.
-
Officer's testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
-
'I was speechless': Cape Breton woman finds lost wedding ring at local dump
A Cape Breton woman’s search for her wedding and other rings began at home, but ended at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Solid Waste transfer facility.
-
Saskatchewan stabbing alerts suggest RCMP learning from past mistakes: Experts
The RCMP's use of emergency alerts and public updates during their hunt for a stabbing suspect in Saskatchewan has prompted positive reviews from law enforcement experts, who see the moves as a sign the police force is learning from past mistakes.
World
-
Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv
Ukrainian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region have retaken portions of Russian-held territory there as a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south has drained some of Moscow's resources in the area, according to a report released Wednesday.
-
Swedish student given life for killing 2 teachers with axe
An 18-year-old man who attacked and killed two teachers with an axe at a southern Swedish high school was found guilty of two counts of murder on Thursday and sentenced to life in prison.
-
Another U.S. congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island.
-
Document seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities
A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
-
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils US$2B in military aid for Europe
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than US$2 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.
-
Coroner: Man, 3 kids in Indianapolis pond died accidentally
A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, and the man was intoxicated, officials in Indiana said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
-
Five policy questions Tory leadership front-runner Pierre Poilievre hasn't answered
As the race winds down, and with many expecting Pierre Poilievre to be named the party's next leader, here's a look at some of the pressing questions Poilievre hasn't yet answered - and is likely to face in the next general election.
-
Inflation pressures take centre stage as Liberal cabinet meets
Inflation and what the federal government can do to help Canadians weather rising costs took centre stage Wednesday as the Liberal cabinet gathered for a second day of meetings in Vancouver.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
-
WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12 per cent, according to the World Health Organization's latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
Entertainment
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
-
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
Business
-
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.
-
Truss: U.K. to cap domestic energy prices, end fracking ban
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that her government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter.
-
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
Global stock benchmarks mostly rose Thursday as investors closely watched a European central bank meeting and sought to juggle concerns about inflation and recession.
Lifestyle
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Sports
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by U.S. ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.