Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
With gun salutes and tolling bells, the United Kingdom on Friday marked the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.
- Royal Dispatch: Sign up for an inside look at the monarchy
- Top Royal Family headlines, all in one place
Charles and Queen Camilla observed the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby where the late queen worshiped.
"In marking the first anniversary of her late majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in a recorded message. "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."
Military units commemorated the king's accession to the throne by firing salutes at the Tower of London on the east side of the capital and Green Park near Buckingham Palace. The bells of Westminster Abbey pealed at 1 p.m.
Heir to the throne Prince William and his wife, Catherine, attended a commemorative service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales that included prayers said in both English and Welsh and the singing of the hymn "Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts."
In one notable moment, the couple walked to a portrait of the prince's grandmother and the princess laid flowers in front of the image. They then stood in solemn silence.
Meanwhile, a member of the public photographed William's younger brother, Prince Harry, leaving St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the queen's final resting place.
Harry, who no longer has an official royal role, traveled to London from his home in California to attend a Thursday charity event. He wasn't expected to meet his father or brother during the visit. Harry is due to attend the Invictus Games for injured soldiers in Germany this weekend, alongside his wife, Meghan.
Harry told attendees at the awards ceremony sponsored by WellChild, which helps seriously ill children get the treatment they need at home rather than in a hospital. that his grandmother would be proud of them.
"I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community," he said.
The king released a previously unpublished photograph of the queen that shows her at the height of her power at age 42. The picture by Cecil Beaton, a noted fashion photographer who often shot members of the royal family, shows Elizabeth in the robes of the Order of the Garter and wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir's Tiara, made of 15 interlaced diamond circles.
The queen's death triggered an outpouring of national mourning as hundreds of thousands of people filed past her coffin to honor the only monarch most had ever known.
"People across the U.K. -- whether they had the good fortune to meet Her Late Majesty or not -- will be reflecting today on what she meant to them and the example she set for us all," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
Friends also took to social media to remember the late and beloved queen. Her senior dresser and confidante, Angela Kelly, posted a black and white image of the queen with the message: "I will never forget you. I will always love you. I miss you my friend."
Elizabeth, who took the throne at the age of 25, was a broadly respected figure whose constant presence helped unify the United Kingdom as it negotiated the end of empire and the growth of a modern, multi-cultural nation fueled by immigrants from around the world. Her death triggered questions about the future of the monarchy.
But Charles has moved smoothly into his new role, avoiding controversy and concentrating on building bridges between the four parts of the U.K. and the myriad ethnic and religious groups that make up its population.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' CNN has learned.
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
Hockey Canada summit puts elite men's hockey under the microscope
The closed door of the locker room and violence presented as toughness were among the themes kicking off Hockey Canada's Beyond The Boards Summit.
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
WATCH | Mysterious golden organism discovered off the coast of Alaska
An unidentified orb-like organism described as 'biological in origin' was discovered during a remote deep-sea dive off the coast of Alaska last week.
Canada
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
World
-
Indonesia says China has pledged US$21B in new investment to strengthen ties
Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday pledged US$21.7 billion in new Chinese investment in Indonesia to strengthen the countries' economic and political ties, an official said.
-
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter U.S. naval power
North Korea said Friday it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.
-
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Israel says it will reopen the main cargo crossing to Gaza on Sunday, a relief for Gazan producers
Israel announced plans to reopen the Gaza Strip's main cargo crossing on Sunday after closing it earlier this week, claiming authorities had found explosives headed out of the embattled territory. The closure was a severe economic blow to producers across the coastal strip.
-
Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
With gun salutes and tolling bells, the United Kingdom on Friday marked the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.
Politics
-
More ads coming as Conservatives plot path to make Poilievre the next prime minister
Canadians should expect to see a lot more of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in the coming months as the party uses its full war chest to reach out beyond its base.
-
'I won't say any more:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
Health
-
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
-
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
-
Naloxone kits across Canada should have both nasal spray and injection options: panel
Take-home naloxone kits across Canada should contain both versions of the opioid overdose-reversing drug -- a nasal spray and an injectable that goes into a muscle -- says a panel of experts that includes people who use drugs.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
Entertainment
-
Music Review: Olivia Rodrigo rages against the machine and bad men with humour on 'GUTS'
On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo -- the Grammy winner best known for her 2021 smash single "drivers license" -- released her highly anticipated sophomore album, "GUTS."
-
Movie reviews: Flashy finish in 'The Nun II,' but is the franchise becoming a bad habit?
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Nun II,' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' and 'American: An Odyssey to 1947.'
-
Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' CNN has learned.
Business
-
UN secretary-general has urged the Group of 20 leaders to send a strong message on climate change
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the Group of 20 top economic powers, which are responsible for more than 80 per cent of the emissions that cause global warming, to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change.
-
Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply
Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.
-
Air Canada repays $589M in debt used to buy Airbus and Boeing aircraft
Air Canada says it has repaid about $589 million in debt that it used to buy aircraft.
Lifestyle
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
For more than 20 years, Victoria's Secret had bolstered its image built on a man's vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal-covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
Sports
-
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault looks for third straight UFC win
Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault will look to extend his UFC win streak to three when he takes on Brazil's Michel (Demolidor) Pereira on a UFC Fight Night card next month in Las Vegas.
-
Hockey Canada summit puts elite men's hockey under the microscope
The closed door of the locker room and violence presented as toughness were among the themes kicking off Hockey Canada's Beyond The Boards Summit.
-
Canada falls to Serbia 95-86 in basketball World Cup semifinal
Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.