Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.
The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past. Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into Westminster Hall, placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the first members of the public were allowed to file past the coffin. They moved in two lines, one on either side of the coffin.
One woman looked close to tears as she paused, faced the coffin and bowed her head.
The military procession from Buckingham Palace was designed to underscore the queen's seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.
Thousands who had waited for hours along The Mall outside the palace and other locations along the route held up phones and cameras, and some wiped away tears, as the procession passed. Applause broke out as the coffin passed through Horse Guards Parade. Thousands more sat in nearby Hyde Park watching on large screens.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown -- encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds -- and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on either side of the gun carriage. The 38-minute procession ended at Westminster Hall, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service attended by Charles and other royals.
"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you," Welby read from the Book of John.
After a short service, the captain of The Queen's Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, assisted by a senior sergeant, laid the royal standard of the regiment on the steps of the catafalque.
Four officers from the Household Cavalry -- two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Royals -- began the first vigil around the coffin, taking their places at the corner and bowing their heads.
Thousands had queued up along the banks of the River Thames, waiting their turn to enter the hall and pay their respects.
The crowds are the latest manifestation of the nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known after her 70 years on the throne.
Judth Nix, left her home in Leicestershire, central England, at 4:30 a.m. to stake out a place with a good view of the procession.
"We weren't sure what to expect because we've seen clapping, we've seen `God save the King,' we've seen `God save the Queen,' so we didn't know. But the silence was just unbelievable," she said.
Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen's funeral, said it was "our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen, and it's our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud."
Troops involved in the procession had been preparing since the queen died. So had the horses of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said the horses were specially trained, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being tossed in front of the procession.
Heathrow Airport temporarily halted flights, saying it would "ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall."
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with Charles to offer his condolences, the White House said.
Biden recalled "the Queen's kindness and hospitality" she hosted them and the first lady at Windsor Castle in June, the statement said. "He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."
Crowds have lined the route of the queen's coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland to London.
On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the casket, drove slowly from an air base to Buckingham Palace.
Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles' Cathedral.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to visit the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday. By Wednesday afternoon, the line snaking along the banks of the River Thames was 2 1/2 miles long, according to a government tracker.
The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.
Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those waiting to see the queen's coffin. He also attended the lying in state of the queen's mother in 2002.
"Obviously, it's quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvelous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it's just amazing," he said.
"We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come," he added.
Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.
"I have 1,001 emotions when I see her," he said. "I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?
As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.
King Charles frustrated by leaking pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing'
Video shows the moment King Charles III became frustrated by a leaking pen this week, during a visit to a castle in Northern Ireland.
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
Flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin most tracked in history
The plane that took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday is the most tracked flight in history, according to Flightradar24.
Putin's Kharkiv disaster is his biggest challenge yet. It has left him with few options
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent more than two decades carefully cultivating his domestic political image of a strong foreign policy strategist who can outsmart Western leaders and restore Russia to its former glory.
Alberta in showdown with human rights chief in Islamophobia controversy
A day after Justice Minister Tyler Shandro publicly directed the head of Alberta's human rights commission to quit, the commissioner’s office lobbed the issue back at him, saying it’s Shandro who does the hiring and firing.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | York Regional Police officer killed in head-on collision while driving to work in Markham, Ont.
A 38-year-old York Regional Police officer was killed in a head-on crash in Markham, Ont., Wednesday morning while on his way to work.
-
B.C. wildfires: Infrared scan used to find hot spots in out-of-control blaze
An infrared scan has been completed of a large wildfire in northeastern B.C., in an effort to confirm the perimeter of the out-of-control blaze that's threatening a community and a key hydroelectric dam.
-
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
-
Funeral for Milton father killed in GTA shooting rampage today
A funeral is being held today for a Milton man who was killed in a mass shooting that also left a Toronto police officer dead on Monday.
-
Public will be able to sign book of condolences for slain Toronto police officer
Toronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to an officer who was shot dead in an unprovoked attack.
-
'Ridiculous': Murder victim's sister told to remove recent photo of killer from Facebook
There is still no sign of the man who murdered a Moncton teenager in the 1980s after he breached his parole and disappeared almost two weeks ago. Now, the victim's sister says she has been told she can't post a recent photo of him on social media.
World
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city
His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country's flag was hoisted Wednesday above the recently recaptured city of Izium, a rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow's embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan trade blame for clashes that killed 155
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of instigating new rounds of shelling across their borders Wednesday and reported that 155 troops from the two countries have died since hostilities reignited between the two longtime adversaries this week.
-
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries.
-
U.S.: Russia spent US$300M to covertly influence world politics
Russia has covertly spent more than US$300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable.
-
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a 'deceptive scheme' to breach voting system technology used across the country.
-
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies
Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president's impeachment and put Starr at the center of one of the country's most polarizing debates of the 1990s, has died at age 76, his family said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
Poilievre's leadership win could signal change for social conservative wing of party
Pierre Poilievre's crushing win to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada raises questions about the status and power of the party's social conservatives.
-
Temporary boost to GST rebate appropriate amid high inflation: economists
The federal government's newly announced inflation relief for lower-income Canadians through the GST rebate stacks up as a better policy than some of the cash payments issued by provinces, economists say.
Health
-
U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
-
Monkeypox death confirmed by L.A. County health officials
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.
-
U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new 'national purpose' -- his administration's effort to end cancer 'as we know it.'
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
TikTok search results riddled with misinformation: Report
Anyone using TikTok to learn about COVID-19, climate change or Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to encounter misleading information, according to a research report published Wednesday. Researchers at NewsGuard searched for content about prominent news topics on TikTok and say they found that nearly one in five of the videos automatically suggested by the platform contained misinformation.
Entertainment
-
Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades has died. She was 93.
-
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.
-
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly's child porn trial
Jurors at R. Kelly's federal trial are deliberating for a second day in Chicago Wednesday, sorting through a month of evidence and arguments on 13 charges accusing the R&B singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial.
Business
-
Staff of King Charles III told during mourning they could lose jobs
Household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move 'heartless' before Queen Elizabeth is even buried.
-
U.K. inflation dips slightly in August to 9.9 per cent
Inflation in the United Kingdom slowed slightly last month as a drop in gasoline and diesel fuel prices gave consumers the first glimmer of hope that Britain's cost-of-living crisis may be beginning to ease.
-
Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank
A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, taking US$13,000 from her trapped savings.
Lifestyle
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
'It was very, very cozy': Manitoban recalls special afternoon hosting Royal Family on farm
Brian Bailey’s family farm a few kilometres southeast of Carberry, Man. played host to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne during a fateful royal visit in 1970.
-
Here are the Toronto restaurants that now have a Michelin star
Just over a dozen Toronto restaurants have been bestowed with prestigious Michelin stars—making them the first Canadian eateries to receive the global recognition.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada told Ottawa of its National Equity Fund in 2019
Hockey Canada asked the federal government in 2019 if it could self-govern its safe-sport cases, despite facing a 'significant potential claim.'
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Pospisil, Auger-Aliassime combine for narrow Davis Cup win over South Korea
Vasek Pospisil won his opening singles match, then teamed with Felix Auger-Aliassime to take the deciding doubles match as Canada won its opening tie at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament 2-1 over South Korea on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.